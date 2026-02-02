Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketNo India-Pakistan Knockout In T20 WC 2026? Here's Who Benefits And Why

No India-Pakistan Knockout In T20 WC 2026? Here's Who Benefits And Why

A walkover for India is now official for the group stage! As Pakistan refuses to play on February 15, the focus shifts to the knockouts. Will India be declared champions if Pakistan withdraws?

By : Prateek Thakur, Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2026 T20 World Cup has been hit by a major political storm before the first ball has even been bowled. Following a formal directive from Pakistan government, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced that their team will not take the field for their Group Stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

The boycott by Pakistan secures two points for India via a walkover, it creates a massive legal and competitive headache for ICC. The primary concern is no longer the group stage, but the possibility of India and Pakistan facing off in a semi-final or the final.

The Knockout Scenario: Who Advances?

According to current ICC Playing Conditions and tournament agreements, the rules for a forfeit are clear but unprecedented for a World Cup knockout:

Group Stage Forfeit: If Pakistan boycotts IND vs PAK match, India is awarded 2 points. For Net Run Rate (NRR) purposes, Pakistan is treated as having scored 0 runs in 20 overs, severely damaging their qualification chances.

Semi-Final Withdrawal: If Pakistan is allowed to skip IND vs PAK match and play rest of their matches against other teams and if PAK qualifies for a semi-final against India and refuses to play, India will receive a walkover into the Final.

Final Withdrawal - if both India and Pakistan make it to T20 WC Final: In Pakistan decides to boycott the championship match, the team willing to play the final match - in this case India - would be declared the T20 World Cup 2026 Champions without a ball being bowled.

ICC has already pre-designated Colombo as the semi-final venue if Pakistan qualifies, showing they are prepared for the team's participation. However, a selective boycott of only India-specific matches is being viewed by the ICC as a violation of the Tournament Participation Agreement (TPA).

The "Double Standard" Controversy

The root of this boycott lies in the recent disqualification of Bangladesh from the tournament. Pakistan supported Bangladesh's stance and has now cited the same "security and political sensitivity" to justify their own boycott of the India match.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PM Shehbaz Sharif have framed this as a matter of national policy. However, the ICC has responded with a stern warning, stating that "selective participation undermines the integrity of the competition" and could lead to severe financial sanctions, including withholding Pakistan’s revenue share.

Impact Analysis

Category Group Stage Effect Knockout Stage Effect
Points/Result 2 Points awarded to India. India advances to the next round/Final.
Net Run Rate Pakistan penalized (0 runs/20 overs). N/A (Knockouts are win/loss).
Commercials Broadcasters lose millions in ad revenue. Potential legal action against the PCB.
Status India moves closer to Super 8s. India could win the Trophy via walkover.

If ICC allows Pak to participate in T20 WC even after their boycott against India:

For Pakistan to even reach the knockouts, their path is now incredibly narrow. Having forfeited the India match, they must win all three of their remaining group fixtures against the USA, Netherlands, and Namibia. Any single loss or a washout could result in an early exit due to their damaged Net Run Rate.

As the tournament begins on February 7, the cricketing world remains on edge. 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Pakistan's boycott considered a violation of tournament agreements?

Yes, the ICC views a selective boycott of only India-specific matches as a violation of the Tournament Participation Agreement (TPA).

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Colombo Cricket News PCB T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan ICC Walkover Rule Pakistan Boycotts World Cup
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Government Announces Team Will Not Face India, Stirring Controversy
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Jalandhar Ahead of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
Mansarovar Incident: Thar Driver Attempts to Mow Down Residents After Hitting Cars
Pre-World Cup Drama: Pakistan Declines India Clash Scheduled in Colombo
Breaking News: Iran Refuses to Bow Before the US, Warns of Direct Military Response
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget