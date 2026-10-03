WATCH: No Handshakes Again As India Beat Pakistan For Asian Games Gold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan teams skipped customary handshakes before and after match.

Abhishek Sharma (61) led India to 211/6 batting total.

India then defended total, winning gold medal by 19 runs.

IND vs PAK Asian Games: India and Pakistan’s latest cricket encounter at the Asian Games ended with another notable moment away from the scoreboard, as the two teams seemingly did not exchange handshakes after the gold-medal contest. The practice was also visible before the match in Japan. During the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer and Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan went through the formalities without shaking hands. India won the toss and opted to bat first.

The absence of the customary gesture comes amid the ongoing no-handshake approach followed during recent India-Pakistan cricket meetings.

India Seal Gold With 19-Run Victory

Once the action began, India produced a commanding batting display before defending their total successfully.

Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 from just 28 deliveries. His innings featured three boundaries and seven sixes, giving India the momentum they needed in the middle overs.

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Tilak Varma then provided a powerful finish, remaining unbeaten on 51 from 22 balls. Shivam Dube also chipped in with 27 off 15 as India posted 211/6 from their 20 overs.

Pakistan needed 212 to claim the gold but could manage only 192/6 in their allotted 20 overs. India’s bowlers kept the chase under control and closed out a 19-run victory.

No Handshake After India-Pakistan Final

Following the final ball, the players once again did not participate in the customary handshakes.

The development continues a pattern seen in recent meetings between India and Pakistan since the 2025 Asia Cup.

The no-handshake approach has remained a feature of their encounters following heightened tensions between the two countries after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

India’s triumph in Aichi-Nagoya added another gold medal to the country’s Asian Games campaign.

The victory also ensured that the Indian contingent finished the highly anticipated cricket final on top, with the team successfully defending its 211-run total.