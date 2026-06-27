Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketNo Captaincy For Rishabh Pant! Delhi Capitals Back This Indian Player For IPL 2027

No Captaincy For Rishabh Pant! Delhi Capitals Back This Indian Player For IPL 2027

The core playing squad may not undergo major changes apart from Pant's arrival, but Delhi Capitals could see significant changes in their coaching setup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 02:24 PM (IST)

Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 has sparked plenty of discussion, with many wondering whether he would reclaim the captaincy. However, comments from current skipper Axar Patel suggest that the franchise is not planning a leadership change.

Pant recently completed a high-profile move back to Delhi Capitals in a trade that saw spinner Kuldeep Yadav join Lucknow Super Giants. Despite returning to the franchise where he spent the early years of his IPL career, Pant is reportedly not expected to lead the side next season.

Axar Patel Hints at Continuing as Captain

Axar Patel, who has captained Delhi Capitals over the past two seasons, appeared to indicate that he will continue in the role. In a video shared by the franchise welcoming Pant back, Axar spoke about his relationship with the wicketkeeper-batter and the environment he hopes to provide.

"As a friend and as captain, I'll tell Rishabh that there will be no pressure on him from either me or the franchise. This is his home, and he has spent many years here. As captain, I'll give him complete freedom," Axar said.

WATCH VIDEO

His remarks have fueled speculation that Delhi Capitals will retain him as captain for IPL 2027, while Pant focuses solely on his role as a player.

Changes Expected Off the Field

The core playing squad may not undergo major changes apart from Pant's arrival, but Delhi Capitals could see significant changes in their coaching setup.

Reports suggest that Sourav Ganguly is in line to become the team's head coach for IPL 2027, while Yuvraj Singh is being considered for the role of batting coach. If these appointments materialize, Delhi could head into the new season with a revamped support staff.

Another point of interest will be KL Rahul's role in the batting order following Pant's return, with the team management expected to finalize its combination before the start of the season.

NOTE: Delhi Capitals have not yet officially announced their captain or coaching staff for IPL 2027.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Rishabh Pant be the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027?

No, current skipper Axar Patel's comments suggest there are no plans for a leadership change. Pant is expected to focus solely on his role as a player.

Who is expected to captain Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027?

Axar Patel, who has led the team for the past two seasons, is expected to continue as captain. His recent remarks fueled this speculation.

Are there any anticipated changes to Delhi Capitals' coaching staff for IPL 2027?

Yes, reports suggest Sourav Ganguly might become head coach and Yuvraj Singh is being considered for the batting coach role.

How did Rishabh Pant rejoin Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027?

Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals in a trade. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to Lucknow Super Giants as part of this high-profile deal.

Has Delhi Capitals officially announced their captain for IPL 2027?

No, Delhi Capitals has not yet officially announced their captain or coaching staff for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Axar Patel Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
No Captaincy For Rishabh Pant! Delhi Capitals Back This Indian Player For IPL 2027
No Captaincy For Rishabh Pant! Delhi Capitals Back This Indian Player For IPL 2027
Cricket
Ketan Agarwal Murder: 'Cricket Connection' Emerges As Siya Goyal's Parents Deny Knowing Chetan
Ketan Agarwal Murder: 'Cricket Connection' Emerges As Siya Goyal's Parents Deny Knowing Chetan
Cricket
WATCH: Kumar Sangakkara On First Sight Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Bat Sounded Like A Gunshot'
WATCH: Kumar Sangakkara On First Sight Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Bat Sounded Like A Gunshot'
Cricket
WATCH: Sreesanth's Bold Claim On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Before Comparing Him With Sachin Tendulkar
WATCH: Sreesanth's Bold Claim On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Before Comparing Him With Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million
CITY ALERT: Chaos in Mumbai’s Malad Mall After ₹1 Sale Announcement Triggers Massive Crowd Rush
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget