No Captaincy For Rishabh Pant! Delhi Capitals Back This Indian Player For IPL 2027

Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 has sparked plenty of discussion, with many wondering whether he would reclaim the captaincy. However, comments from current skipper Axar Patel suggest that the franchise is not planning a leadership change.

Pant recently completed a high-profile move back to Delhi Capitals in a trade that saw spinner Kuldeep Yadav join Lucknow Super Giants. Despite returning to the franchise where he spent the early years of his IPL career, Pant is reportedly not expected to lead the side next season.

Axar Patel Hints at Continuing as Captain

Axar Patel, who has captained Delhi Capitals over the past two seasons, appeared to indicate that he will continue in the role. In a video shared by the franchise welcoming Pant back, Axar spoke about his relationship with the wicketkeeper-batter and the environment he hopes to provide.

"As a friend and as captain, I'll tell Rishabh that there will be no pressure on him from either me or the franchise. This is his home, and he has spent many years here. As captain, I'll give him complete freedom," Axar said.

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.@RishabhPant17, Bapu has a message for you 📨💙 pic.twitter.com/hHJ5DpFnIz — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 24, 2026

His remarks have fueled speculation that Delhi Capitals will retain him as captain for IPL 2027, while Pant focuses solely on his role as a player.

Changes Expected Off the Field

The core playing squad may not undergo major changes apart from Pant's arrival, but Delhi Capitals could see significant changes in their coaching setup.

Reports suggest that Sourav Ganguly is in line to become the team's head coach for IPL 2027, while Yuvraj Singh is being considered for the role of batting coach. If these appointments materialize, Delhi could head into the new season with a revamped support staff.

Another point of interest will be KL Rahul's role in the batting order following Pant's return, with the team management expected to finalize its combination before the start of the season.

NOTE: Delhi Capitals have not yet officially announced their captain or coaching staff for IPL 2027.