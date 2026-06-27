No, current skipper Axar Patel's comments suggest there are no plans for a leadership change. Pant is expected to focus solely on his role as a player.
No Captaincy For Rishabh Pant! Delhi Capitals Back This Indian Player For IPL 2027
The core playing squad may not undergo major changes apart from Pant's arrival, but Delhi Capitals could see significant changes in their coaching setup.
Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 has sparked plenty of discussion, with many wondering whether he would reclaim the captaincy. However, comments from current skipper Axar Patel suggest that the franchise is not planning a leadership change.
Pant recently completed a high-profile move back to Delhi Capitals in a trade that saw spinner Kuldeep Yadav join Lucknow Super Giants. Despite returning to the franchise where he spent the early years of his IPL career, Pant is reportedly not expected to lead the side next season.
Axar Patel Hints at Continuing as Captain
Axar Patel, who has captained Delhi Capitals over the past two seasons, appeared to indicate that he will continue in the role. In a video shared by the franchise welcoming Pant back, Axar spoke about his relationship with the wicketkeeper-batter and the environment he hopes to provide.
"As a friend and as captain, I'll tell Rishabh that there will be no pressure on him from either me or the franchise. This is his home, and he has spent many years here. As captain, I'll give him complete freedom," Axar said.
WATCH VIDEO
.@RishabhPant17, Bapu has a message for you 📨💙 pic.twitter.com/hHJ5DpFnIz— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 24, 2026
His remarks have fueled speculation that Delhi Capitals will retain him as captain for IPL 2027, while Pant focuses solely on his role as a player.
Changes Expected Off the Field
The core playing squad may not undergo major changes apart from Pant's arrival, but Delhi Capitals could see significant changes in their coaching setup.
Reports suggest that Sourav Ganguly is in line to become the team's head coach for IPL 2027, while Yuvraj Singh is being considered for the role of batting coach. If these appointments materialize, Delhi could head into the new season with a revamped support staff.
Another point of interest will be KL Rahul's role in the batting order following Pant's return, with the team management expected to finalize its combination before the start of the season.
NOTE: Delhi Capitals have not yet officially announced their captain or coaching staff for IPL 2027.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will Rishabh Pant be the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027?
Who is expected to captain Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027?
Axar Patel, who has led the team for the past two seasons, is expected to continue as captain. His recent remarks fueled this speculation.
Are there any anticipated changes to Delhi Capitals' coaching staff for IPL 2027?
Yes, reports suggest Sourav Ganguly might become head coach and Yuvraj Singh is being considered for the batting coach role.
How did Rishabh Pant rejoin Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027?
Rishabh Pant returned to Delhi Capitals in a trade. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav moved to Lucknow Super Giants as part of this high-profile deal.
Has Delhi Capitals officially announced their captain for IPL 2027?
No, Delhi Capitals has not yet officially announced their captain or coaching staff for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.