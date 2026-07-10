India suffered successive defeats to Ireland and England. They were bundled out for just 76 at Trent Bridge and lost heavily in Bristol, with England chasing 158 in 13.5 overs.
Explorer
No Cap With Megha Prasad | World Champions, But What's Gone Wrong With Team India?
India's back-to-back T20 defeats to Ireland and England have exposed tactical flaws, selection concerns and poor adaptability, piling pressure on Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer and the team management.
- India faced successive T20 defeats against England and Ireland.
- Heavy losses exposed tactical confusion, inconsistent batting, selection issues.
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent T20 international results has India experienced?
Why is India struggling in overseas conditions?
India's batting unit has appeared uncertain, often caught between attacking and rebuilding. Bowlers have struggled to execute consistent plans, and the team lacks a clear tactical approach.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cricket
NGT Halts All Sports Activities At 3 Major Stadiums For Water Violations; IPL 2027 Venues Affected
Cricket
Wimbledon 2026: Shubman Gill Receives Royal Treatment To Join India's Greatest Legends
Cricket
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss
Cricket
PM Narendra Modi Meets Steve Waugh At MCG, Gifts 20 Year Old Historic Photograph
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion