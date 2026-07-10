IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketNo Cap With Megha Prasad | World Champions, But What's Gone Wrong With Team India?

No Cap With Megha Prasad | World Champions, But What's Gone Wrong With Team India?

India's back-to-back T20 defeats to Ireland and England have exposed tactical flaws, selection concerns and poor adaptability, piling pressure on Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer and the team management.

Written By : Megha Prasad |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faced successive T20 defeats against England and Ireland.
  • Heavy losses exposed tactical confusion, inconsistent batting, selection issues.

India entered the England series as the reigning T20 world champions, boasting arguably the deepest talent pool in world cricket and the world's most competitive domestic league. Yet, successive defeats to Ireland and England have raised uncomfortable questions about whether the team is struggling to translate its dominance at home into consistent success overseas.

Heavy Defeats Expose Bigger Problems

The warning signs have been stark. India were bundled out for just 76 at Trent Bridge, their second-lowest total in T20 internationals and their biggest defeat in the format. The setback was followed by another one-sided loss in Bristol, where England chased down India's 158-run target in just 13.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. More than the defeats themselves, it is the manner of the losses that has fuelled criticism, with the batting appearing uncertain and the team lacking a clear tactical approach.

Also Read: NGT Halts All Sports Activities At 3 Major Stadiums For Water Violations; IPL 2027 Venues Affected

The spotlight has naturally shifted to head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has described the current phase as a transition. With several members of the World Cup-winning squad unavailable, youngsters like 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana have been brought into the side. While rebuilding is expected, critics argue that transition cannot become an excuse for tactical confusion or constant experimentation without defined roles.

India's struggles have highlighted concerns over adaptability in overseas conditions. Against England, the batting unit often looked caught between attacking and rebuilding, while the bowlers struggled to execute consistent plans. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate himself admitted that India have spoken extensively about adaptability but now need to "unpack that suitcase" and put those plans into action.

Captain Shreyas Iyer Faces Tough Questions

Captain Shreyas Iyer has also come under scrutiny. Although he has impressed as a leader in the IPL and contributed with the bat in Bristol, questions remain over his bowling changes, team combinations and batting order. While it would be unfair to place the blame solely on the captain, India's on-field decision-making has lacked the clarity expected from the defending world champions.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss

The selection strategy has added to the debate. With multiple talented players competing for limited spots, India appear to be juggling several objectives at once — preparing for the future, rewarding IPL performances, managing workloads and testing bench strength. As a result, uncertainty persists over the roles of players such as Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, while frequent changes have prevented the team from settling on its strongest XI.

The inclusion of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has generated excitement but also concern. While his talent is undeniable, expecting a 15-year-old to shoulder expectations in challenging overseas conditions may place unnecessary pressure on a player who is still developing. The issue, many believe, lies less with the youngster and more with the system surrounding him.

Reports suggest the BCCI is expected to review the team's performance after the series. However, the bigger challenge extends beyond one review. India need greater clarity over batting roles, finishing options, death bowling and squad selection if they are to maintain their status as the world's leading T20 side.

England Look Settled, India Still Searching

England, throughout the series, have looked like a settled team with a defined method. India, despite possessing enormous talent, have appeared to be searching for theirs. The aggressive brand of cricket that helped India lift the T20 World Cup has worked brilliantly on flatter pitches, but the England series has exposed weaknesses when conditions demand adaptability and tactical flexibility.

There is little reason for panic, given the quality available in Indian cricket, but the defeats have exposed cracks that cannot be ignored. A world champion can lose matches, but sustained performances that lack direction inevitably invite tougher questions. India now face the task of finding a clear blueprint rather than searching for excuses, as they look to rebuild momentum after a disappointing start to the England tour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent T20 international results has India experienced?

India suffered successive defeats to Ireland and England. They were bundled out for just 76 at Trent Bridge and lost heavily in Bristol, with England chasing 158 in 13.5 overs.

Why is India struggling in overseas conditions?

India's batting unit has appeared uncertain, often caught between attacking and rebuilding. Bowlers have struggled to execute consistent plans, and the team lacks a clear tactical approach.

Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA IND VS ENG No Cap With Megha Prasad Ind Vs Ireland
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
NGT Halts All Sports Activities At 3 Major Stadiums For Water Violations; IPL 2027 Venues Affected
NGT Halts All Sports Activities At 3 Major Stadiums For Water Violations; IPL 2027 Venues Affected
Cricket
Wimbledon 2026: Shubman Gill Receives Royal Treatment To Join India's Greatest Legends
Wimbledon 2026: Shubman Gill Receives Royal Treatment To Join India's Greatest Legends
Cricket
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss
WATCH: Gautam Gambhir Confronts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Live On Camera Post T20I Loss
Cricket
PM Narendra Modi Meets Steve Waugh At MCG, Gifts 20 Year Old Historic Photograph
PM Narendra Modi Meets Steve Waugh At MCG, Gifts 20 Year Old Historic Photograph
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas Of India 2026: Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence on Sunetra Pawar, BMC Funds and NCP Buzz
Ideas Of India 2026: Ex-RAW and Ex-ISI Chiefs Reveal the Only Way India-Pakistan Can Move Forward
Ideas Of India 2026: John Mearsheimer Warns India Against Getting Too Close to the US
Ideas Of India 2026: Gauranga Das Says the Bhagavad Gita Is the Manual for Fearlessness
Ideas Of India 2026: Sanya Malhotra Says Growth Begins Outside the Comfort Zone
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget