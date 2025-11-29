Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Thrilled To Get Back Amelia, Our Four Ss': Nita Ambani Shares MI's WPL 2026 Plans

'Thrilled To Get Back Amelia, Our Four Ss': Nita Ambani Shares MI's WPL 2026 Plans

Staying true to their philosophy of nurturing young Indian talent, MI has included Nalla Kranthi Reddy and Triveni Vashistha, who will make their WPL debuts this season.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians enter 2026 Women's Premier League season with confidence, having successfully retained most of their key players from the 2025 winning squad during the mega auction held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking about the auction strategy, Nita M Ambani said, “Auction days are really exciting but sometimes unnerving too. Our strategy was to win back as many players as possible from our winning team of 2025. I am very excited to get Amelia Kerr back and our four Ss: Shabnim, Saika, Sajana and Sanskriti. We are very excited to welcome three young girls - Rahila Firdous, Nalla Kranthi Reddy and Triveni Vashisth. I take this opportunity to welcome Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth and Nicola Carey into the Mumbai Indians family.”

Alongside the retained core of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, and G Kamalini, MI successfully reacquired Amelia Kerr, the standout player of the recent T20 World Cup, as well as S Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, and veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail.

Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s World Cup-winning captain, was also present at the auction, lending her insights and strategy expertise during the selection process.

Reflecting on the experience, Harmanpreet Kaur shared, “At first, I felt a bit nervous, but I loved being part of the planning and seeing everyone’s input, especially Nita Ma’am’s support. Bringing back most of our previous teammates shows the trust and confidence we share in this squad.”

The five retained players have been central to MI’s past successes, with Saika, Sajana, and Sanskriti emerging as breakout stars after debuting under MI’s guidance. The team has also strengthened its lineup by adding Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey, a multiple World Cup winner, and young pace sensation Milly Illingworth.

Staying true to their philosophy of nurturing young Indian talent, MI has included Nalla Kranthi Reddy and Triveni Vashistha, who will make their WPL debuts this season. The experienced duo of Rahila Firdous, captain of Madhya Pradesh, and Poonam Khemnar will also add valuable domestic experience to the squad.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nita Ambani Harmanpreet Kaur MI Amelia Kerr WPL Womens Premier League WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians WPL 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle
Siddaramaiah Meets Shivakumar Over Breakfast Amid Karnataka Power Tussle
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget