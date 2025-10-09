Nine Indian Players To Tour Australia For First Time In ODIs - Shubman Gill Leads Squad

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is set to begin on October 19, 2025, marking the Men in Blue’s return to Australian soil for the first time since the 2020-21 series. India’s squad for the tour has been officially announced, and this time, Shubman Gill will lead the team in what will be his first ODI series as captain.

Shubman Gill’s First ODI as Captain in Australia

Shubman Gill, who has been handed the reins of the ODI side, will be playing his first-ever ODI in Australia. The 26-year-old has previously featured in Test matches Down Under but will now take charge in the 50-over format for the first time.

Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain for the series, while senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature as specialist batters.

India last toured Australia for an ODI series in 2020, which they lost 2–1 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. This tour marks a new chapter for India’s evolving ODI setup under Gill’s leadership.

Nine Players to Play Their First ODI in Australia

Alongside Shubman Gill, nine other Indian players will travel to Australia for the first time to play ODIs. While a few of them have previously faced Australia at home, this will be their maiden experience of playing the format in Australian conditions. The list includes:

Shubman Gill

Axar Patel

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Washington Sundar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Dhruv Jurel

This blend of youth and experience offers India both stability and fresh energy ahead of a crucial overseas challenge.

India’s ODI Squad for Australia Tour

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs AUS ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: October 19 – Perth

2nd ODI: October 23 – Adelaide

3rd ODI: October 25 – Sydney

With Shubman Gill taking charge and several rising stars getting their first taste of Australian conditions, the series promises to be an exciting test for the next generation of Indian cricket.