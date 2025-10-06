Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Zealand Vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Both New Zealand and South Africa will aim to register their first win of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 when they face off in Indore on Monday, October 6.

The two sides come into the contest after suffering heavy defeats in their opening games. New Zealand were handed an 89-run loss by defending champions Australia, while South Africa endured a tough outing against England, being dismissed for just 69 runs in a one-sided encounter.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 6 October.

Where will New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at Holkar Stadium.

What time will New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will start at 3:00 pm IST at Holkar Stadium.

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live on TV?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live streaming?

New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 - Squads

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Polly Inglis.