New Zealand Veteran Cricketer Announces Retirement, Ends 18-Year Career

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jeet Raval retired, concluding an 18-year professional cricket career.

He represented New Zealand in 24 Tests, scoring 1,143 runs.

Raval amassed over 10,000 first-class runs, leading Northern Districts.

His career fulfilled a childhood dream, moving from Gujarat.

Former New Zealand opener Jeet Raval has announced his retirement from professional cricket ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season, bringing an end to a career spanning nearly 18 years. The left-handed batter represented the Black Caps in 24 Test matches between 2016 and 2020 and established himself as one of New Zealand's most dependable performers in domestic first-class cricket, scoring more than 10,000 runs in the format.

Jeet Raval Reflects On Black Caps Dream

Raval, who turned 38 in September, said he was at peace with his decision and looked back on his international career with pride. He credited his family, particularly his father, for helping him pursue his ambition of playing for New Zealand after moving from Gujarat to Auckland as a teenager.

"It's with a great honour and a privilege that I made this decision," Raval told Northern Districts Cricket Association. "I feel at peace and very content. The childhood dream obviously to play for Black Caps and I look back with pride. It wasn't just my dream, [but] also my father's dream as well. We saw an opportunity and he moved the family here so I could have an opportunity to live my dream."

Raval made his first-class debut for Auckland in December 2008, shortly after settling in New Zealand. He went on to represent Auckland, Central Districts and Northern Districts, becoming a regular presence at the top of the order and earning respect for his leadership and consistency.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in Christchurch in 2016. Across 24 Tests, he scored 1,143 runs, including one century and seven half-centuries. He was also part of the New Zealand squad during the inaugural World Test Championship cycle, which the Black Caps won in 2021.

More Than 10,000 First-Class Runs In Domestic Career

Raval's greatest achievements came in domestic cricket, where he became one of New Zealand's most prolific first-class openers. He scored 10,127 first-class runs, including 23 centuries while opening the batting, and reached the 10,000-run milestone in December 2025 while captaining Northern Districts.

He also enjoyed considerable success in the Plunket Shield, New Zealand's premier first-class competition, finishing with 8,662 runs. Only Michael Papps, Matthew Sinclair and Peter Fulton scored more in the tournament's history, according to the figures cited in the original report.

Raval captained Northern Districts to their first Plunket Shield title in more than a decade in the 2024-25 season. His contribution extended beyond batting: he claimed 14 wickets at an average of 11.14 during the title-winning campaign, including his maiden five-wicket haul.

Northern Districts general manager of cricket Ian Sandbrook praised Raval's contribution to the team, describing him as an outstanding senior professional and leader.

"From an ND perspective, Jeet has been the ultimate senior pro and leader since joining us," Sandbrook said. "His runs (and wickets!) and calm leadership will be missed. More than anything, though, Jeet is a great man. Respected, loyal, and an outstanding team-mate that has always given his best."

Raval's Career Beyond International Cricket

Raval's final competitive appearance came for Northern Districts against Central Districts in the Plunket Shield in March 2026. He also represented New Zealand in limited-overs domestic cricket, scoring 2,714 runs in 96 List A matches and 1,484 runs in T20 cricket.

His international career ended in 2020 after a difficult run of form, including challenging series against England and Australia. Looking back, Raval said he was disappointed to lose his place but understood the team's decision to move in a different direction.

In recent years, he had also explored coaching, working as an assistant to Samoa head coach Tarun Nethula. Alongside cricket, Raval has pursued a career in accountancy, a profession he is expected to focus on following his retirement.

His departure marks the end of a long career built on domestic consistency, leadership and a childhood ambition fulfilled in New Zealand colours.