New Zealand To Wear Special ODI Jersey Only For India! Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand will wear special jersey for India ODI series.

Kit celebrates 100 years of India-NZ sporting ties.

It combines traditional Māori artwork with Indian cultural motifs.

Black Caps debut commemorative design starting November 4.

New Zealand will wear a special limited-edition jersey during their upcoming ODI series against India to celebrate 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries. The Kotahitanga ODI Shirt combines traditional Māori artwork with Indian cultural motifs, with the Black Caps set to wear the commemorative kit when the five-match series begins on November 4.

New Zealand's Special Jersey Blends Indian And Māori Art

The jersey has been designed by three artists: Ben Thomason, Shiv Narandas and Jai Pancha. Thomason is from New Zealand, while Narandas and Pancha have roots in Gujarat. Their collaboration brings together artistic traditions from both countries to reflect their shared sporting history.

Thomason incorporated traditional Māori kōwhaiwhai patterns over a background of haehae lines. The artwork honours people who helped build the relationship between the nations and recognises the connection between past and present generations.

Narandas and Pancha used three Indian motifs to complement the Māori elements. These include the lotus, India's national flower, a repeating ogee pattern inspired by Indian architecture, and the mandala, whose symmetrical design aligns with Māori artistic traditions.

The limited-edition shirt, named the Kotahitanga ODI Shirt, celebrates a century of sporting connections between India and New Zealand. The relationship dates back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team toured New Zealand.

New Zealand Cricket Hopes Jersey Becomes Collector's Item

New Zealand Cricket's Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Glenn Critchley, welcomed the design and praised the artists for bringing the two cultures together.

“We’re absolutely wrapped with the design. The artists have created a beautiful balance between a distinct Māori design and a distinct Indian design that speaks to the bond between our nations,” Critchley said.

He added that sport plays an important role in uniting the two countries and expressed hope that the shirt would become a treasured collector's item for cricket fans in India and New Zealand.

The jersey will be worn during the ODI leg of India's upcoming tour of New Zealand, which features 12 international matches across three formats.

India vs New Zealand: Full Tour Schedule

The tour begins with a five-match T20I series on October 22, with the opening game scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The remaining matches will take place on October 24, 27 and 30, followed by the final T20I on November 1.

The five-match ODI series starts on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland. The second ODI will be played in Wellington on November 7, followed by the third in Hamilton on November 10. The final two matches are scheduled for November 13 and 15 at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

New Zealand have also announced their ODI squad, with Rachin Ravindra returning after missing the T20I selection because of a shoulder injury. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert have also returned to the ODI setup after extended absences from the format.

The squad will change after the first three ODIs, with several players expected to be released and replacements brought in as preparations begin for the Test series.

The two Tests will start on November 19 in Wellington, followed by the second match in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1, bringing the tour to a close.