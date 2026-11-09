IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketNew Zealand Injury Crisis: Two Key Pacers Ruled Out With India ODI Series On The Line

New Zealand Injury Crisis: Two Key Pacers Ruled Out With India ODI Series On The Line

New Zealand's pace attack takes another hit against India, with Lockie Ferguson unavailable and Blair Tickner sidelined.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Zealand's key pacers Ferguson, Tickner ruled out.
  • Ferguson out with calf tear; Tickner, a head injury.
  • Young Kristian Clarke called up to replace injured bowlers.

New Zealand's fast-bowling has been struck at a crucial stage of the ODI series against India, with Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner both ruled out of the final two matches. The Black Caps, already trailing 0-2 after back-to-back defeats, must now reshape their attack as they look to keep the five-match contest alive. Ferguson will play no further part in the series after failing to recover from a low-grade tear in his right calf. Tickner's situation is different.

Key Pacers Ruled Out With ODI Series At Stake

Lockie Ferguson's injury dates back to the T20I leg of the tour, and the pacer has not regained full fitness in time for the remaining 50-over fixtures.

Blair Tickner, on the other hand, took a blow to his helmet during the second ODI in Wellington and was replaced by Matt Fisher as a concussion substitute.

Also Check || WATCH: Pakistan's Comedic Fielding! Three Players Fumble Simple Catch Against India

Subsequent assessments cleared him of concussion, but that does not mean he can return immediately.

Kristian Clarke Gets The Call

New Zealand have turned to Kristian Clarke to add depth to their depleted pace resources.

The bowling all-rounder, who was already named in the squad for the final two matches, has been called up to provide cover following Tickner's enforced absence.

Clarke joins the group ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton, where the hosts will be under pressure to produce a response and prevent India from taking an unassailable advantage. 

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time

India will face New Zealand in the third and potentially a series-deciding ODI on Tuesday, November 10.

The match is scheduled to start early morning, at 7:30 AM IST. 

Rain has disrupted both opening games, reducing the first match and forcing the second to be decided by the DLS method. Both teams and fans will be hoping for better weather this time, allowing a full game to take place without interruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner unavailable for the remaining ODIs against India?

Lockie Ferguson is out due to a low-grade tear in his right calf. Blair Tickner is unavailable after taking a blow to his helmet in the second ODI, despite being cleared of concussion.

Which player has been called up to New Zealand's squad?

Kristian Clarke, a bowling all-rounder, has been called up to add depth to New Zealand's pace resources following Tickner's absence. He was already named in the squad for the final two matches.

What is the current score in the ODI series between New Zealand and India?

New Zealand is currently trailing India 0-2 after back-to-back defeats in the first two matches. They need to win the upcoming games to keep the series alive.

When is the third ODI between India and New Zealand scheduled?

The third ODI is scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, starting at 7:30 AM IST. It will be played in Hamilton.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Nov 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Lockie Ferguson Blair Tickner IND Vs NZ ODIs
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Diwali Bonanza For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! IPL Sensation Takes Brand-New Tata Sierra Delivery
Diwali Bonanza For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! IPL Sensation Takes Brand-New Tata Sierra Delivery
Cricket
WATCH: Pakistan's Comedic Fielding! Three Players Fumble Simple Catch Against India In U-19 Asia Cup
WATCH: Pakistan's Comedic Fielding! Three Players Fumble Simple Catch Against India In U-19 Asia Cup
Cricket
Century Against Pakistan! Who Is India's U19 Star Who Delivered Under Pressure?
Century Against Pakistan! Who Is India's U19 Star Who Delivered Under Pressure?
Cricket
Was Mohammed Shami Forced To Retire? BCCI Reveals Who Made The Final Call
Who Forced Mohammad Shami To Retire? BCCI Reveals Who Made The Final Call
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget