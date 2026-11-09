New Zealand Injury Crisis: Two Key Pacers Ruled Out With India ODI Series On The Line

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Zealand's key pacers Ferguson, Tickner ruled out.

Ferguson out with calf tear; Tickner, a head injury.

Young Kristian Clarke called up to replace injured bowlers.

New Zealand's fast-bowling has been struck at a crucial stage of the ODI series against India, with Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner both ruled out of the final two matches. The Black Caps, already trailing 0-2 after back-to-back defeats, must now reshape their attack as they look to keep the five-match contest alive. Ferguson will play no further part in the series after failing to recover from a low-grade tear in his right calf. Tickner's situation is different.

Key Pacers Ruled Out With ODI Series At Stake

Lockie Ferguson's injury dates back to the T20I leg of the tour, and the pacer has not regained full fitness in time for the remaining 50-over fixtures.

Blair Tickner, on the other hand, took a blow to his helmet during the second ODI in Wellington and was replaced by Matt Fisher as a concussion substitute.

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Subsequent assessments cleared him of concussion, but that does not mean he can return immediately.

Kristian Clarke Gets The Call

New Zealand have turned to Kristian Clarke to add depth to their depleted pace resources.

The bowling all-rounder, who was already named in the squad for the final two matches, has been called up to provide cover following Tickner's enforced absence.

Clarke joins the group ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton, where the hosts will be under pressure to produce a response and prevent India from taking an unassailable advantage.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Match Date & Time

India will face New Zealand in the third and potentially a series-deciding ODI on Tuesday, November 10.

The match is scheduled to start early morning, at 7:30 AM IST.

Rain has disrupted both opening games, reducing the first match and forcing the second to be decided by the DLS method. Both teams and fans will be hoping for better weather this time, allowing a full game to take place without interruptions.