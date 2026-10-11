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English NewsSportsCricketNew Zealand Announce Squad For India ODI Series, Veteran Returns After 3 Years

New Zealand Announce Squad For India ODI Series, Veteran Returns After 3 Years

With Santner at the helm and experienced players returning to the ODI setup, New Zealand will look to put together a competitive campaign against India.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 08:47 AM (IST)

New Zealand have announced their squads for the upcoming ODI series against India, with the selectors making several changes for the final two matches. The most notable development is the return of veteran fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to the ODI setup after a three-year absence. The five-match series is scheduled to take place from November 4 to November 15.

Mitchell Santner will lead the New Zealand side, with separate squads named for the first three ODIs and the final two matches. Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson have also been included after last representing New Zealand in the 50-over format in 2023.

Ferguson Returns To New Zealand's ODI Squad

Ferguson's inclusion is a major talking point in New Zealand's selections. The experienced pacer is back in the ODI setup after a lengthy absence, while Finn Allen has also earned a place in the squad for the final two matches.

Tim Seifert has been selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs as well. The wicketkeeper-batter has not featured in a 50-over international for approximately 18 months, with his last appearance coming against Pakistan in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy have been named in the squad for the opening three matches but are not included in the group selected for the final two ODIs.

New Zealand Squad For First Three ODIs

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.

New Zealand Squad For Fourth And Fifth ODIs

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Christian Clark, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (Wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

With Santner at the helm and experienced players returning to the ODI setup, New Zealand will look to put together a competitive campaign against India. The split-squad approach also gives the selectors an opportunity to assess different combinations across the five-match series.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ IND Vs NZ ODI Series
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