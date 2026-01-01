New Year, New No.1s: ICC Rankings Reveal World's Best Batters In 2026

ICC has announced the latest men’s batting rankings, revealing notable movements across Tests, ODIs, and T20 Internationals. Established stars continue to hold their ground, while emerging talents have climbed rapidly on the back of impressive performances.

The updated lists highlight the growing intensity and depth of competition in international cricket.

Test Rankings: Joe Root Stays on Top

In the Test format, England’s Joe Root continues to lead the batting charts with 867 rating points, underlining his remarkable consistency and class. Fellow Englishman Harry Brook occupies second place with 846 points, thanks to his attacking run-scoring approach.

New Zealand great Kane Williamson sits third with 822 points, followed by Australia’s Travis Head in fourth and Steve Smith in fifth. The standings reflect the continued dominance of English and Australian batters in red-ball cricket.

ODI Rankings: Rohit Sharma at Number One

India’s captain Rohit Sharma remains the top-ranked batter in ODIs, leading the list with 781 points after a series of strong performances in high-pressure matches. Virat Kohli follows closely in second place with 773 points, once again proving his reliability in the format.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is ranked third, Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan takes fourth spot, while India’s Shubman Gill rounds out the top five. The rankings underline the growing impact of Asian batters in one-day cricket.

T20I Rankings: Youth Takes Centre Stage

The most dramatic changes have come in T20 Internationals, where India’s Abhishek Sharma has surged to the number one position with an impressive 908 rating points. England’s Phil Salt follows in second place.

India’s Tilak Varma sits third, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is fourth, and England skipper Jos Buttler completes the top five. These standings clearly reflect how young, fearless batters are shaping the modern T20 game.

