Pakistan Dressing-Room Leaks Controversy: Rizwan, Imam Quizzed For Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani cricketers Imam, Rizwan questioned by cybercrime agency.

Inquiry concerns alleged dressing-room leaks during England series.

PCB filed complaint; agency examining players' mobile phones.

Investigation ongoing; a third player also reportedly received notice.

Pakistan cricket has been hit by another controversy during the ongoing England series, with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) questioning Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan over alleged leaks from the team’s dressing room.

According to a Dawn report, the two cricketers appeared before the agency in Lahore on Thursday after receiving summons linked to a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Both players were reportedly questioned for around four hours and have sought additional time to submit written responses.

The development comes days after the PCB announced an internal disciplinary inquiry into media reports concerning discipline and conduct within the national team.

NCCIA Questions Imam And Rizwan Over Alleged Leaks

A source familiar with the matter told Dawn that Imam and Rizwan appeared at the NCCIA office after being served notices. Their mobile phones had reportedly already been handed over to the agency for forensic examination.

The investigation is said to be focused on alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against England. Investigators are also reportedly examining information retrieved from the players’ devices.

Both cricketers have requested more time to submit written replies to the agency. The NCCIA has not publicly disclosed the findings of the inquiry, while the PCB has also refrained from commenting in detail because the matter remains under investigation.

A third Pakistan cricketer has reportedly received a notice as well, although the player’s identity has not been disclosed.

PCB’s Role Raises Questions

The case has attracted additional attention because the complaint was reportedly lodged by the PCB, whose chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister. The NCCIA operates under the interior ministry.

When contacted by Dawn, a PCB spokesperson acknowledged reports of an NCCIA investigation involving certain cricketers but declined to comment while the inquiry is ongoing. Naqvi reportedly did not respond to a request for comment.

Imam and Rizwan were among seven players sent home after Pakistan lost the first two Tests against England. The PCB also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the touring setup.

How This Inquiry Differs From Earlier Pakistan Cricket Cases

The involvement of a law enforcement agency while the England series is still underway marks an unusual development for Pakistan cricket.

Following the team’s troubled 2009-10 Australia tour, disciplinary recommendations were made by an inquiry committee comprising former cricketers. The 2010 spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s England tour, meanwhile, involved both sporting sanctions through an International Cricket Council tribunal and criminal proceedings under British law.

The current NCCIA inquiry is still at an early stage. No conclusion has been announced, and the allegations concerning dressing-room leaks have not been established.