Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nathan Lyon excluded from Australia's Test squad after 2011.

Selectors cited Lyon's recent performance impact as insufficient.

Uncapped spinner Corey Rocchiccioli earns maiden Test squad call-up.

Four-match home series against New Zealand begins December 9.

Nathan Lyon's remarkable run as a regular member of Australia's Test setup has come to an end. The veteran off-spinner has been left out of the 13-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand, marking the first time he has missed an Australian Test squad since making his international debut in 2011.

The 39-year-old has represented Australia in 145 Tests, claiming 577 wickets to become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind the legendary Shane Warne. However, selectors have decided to move in a different direction for the series, with uncapped Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli earning a place in the squad.

Lyon's omission is a significant selection call ahead of a four-match series that begins in Perth on December 9. It also raises questions about the veteran's immediate future in the Australian Test team, although he remains keen to continue playing international cricket.

Nathan Lyon Misses Australia Test Squad For First Time Since 2011

Lyon had been a constant presence in Australia's Test squads since his debut tour of Sri Lanka in 2011. His position as the team's first-choice spinner was firmly established during the 2013 Ashes, and he went on to become one of the most successful bowlers in Australian cricket history.

His recent performances, however, have not matched the standards expected of him. Lyon claimed six wickets at an average of 43.67 during Australia's recent series against South Africa, where he was also left out of the playing XI for the second Test in Gqeberha.

Chief selector George Bailey acknowledged the difficulty of the decision but explained that the selection panel wanted a greater impact from the experienced spinner.

"Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches," Bailey said.

He also stressed that Lyon's experience and knowledge could continue to hold value for Australia in the future.

Corey Rocchiccioli Gets Maiden Australia Test Call-Up

Australia have turned to Corey Rocchiccioli as their specialist spin option, with the 29-year-old earning his maiden Test call-up after consistent performances in domestic cricket.

The Western Australia off-spinner has taken 205 wickets in 59 first-class matches. He has also made an impression in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season, claiming 18 wickets at an average of 33.88 before the squad announcement.

Rocchiccioli's inclusion does not guarantee a Test debut in Perth, with Australia also having the option of relying on their pace attack. The selectors have additionally named Queensland batter Jack Clayton in his first Test squad.

Australia vs New Zealand: Full Test Series Schedule

The opening Test will begin in Perth on December 9, with the teams scheduled to meet across four venues during the home summer.

1st Test: December 9-13, Perth

2nd Test: December 17-21, Adelaide

3rd Test: December 26-30, Melbourne

4th Test: January 4-8, Sydney

Australia's squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc.