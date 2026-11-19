Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cameron Bancroft claims entire Australian team knew about ball-tampering.

Nasser Hussain questioned bowlers' ignorance, suggested wider team involvement.

Bancroft detailed team discussions; Cricket Australia seeks new testimonies.

Sandpapergate Row: The 2018 ball-tampering scandal involving Australia has returned to the spotlight after Cameron Bancroft made fresh revelations about the incident during the team's South Africa tour. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has now questioned Pat Cummins' response to the allegations, particularly the claim that Australia's bowling unit had no knowledge of the use of sandpaper.

Hussain pointed to Bancroft's account of a team meeting, in which Australia's media manager Kate Hutchison reportedly objected to the plan and walked away from the discussion. He questioned how she could have been aware of what was being discussed while the bowlers remained unaware.

"How does the media manager know what's going on but a bowling unit does not? It would be the first time a bowling unit does not know what is happening to a cricket ball," Hussain said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Nasser Hussain Challenges Cummins' Response

The former England skipper also referred to Cummins' earlier response when he was asked whether he knew about the ball-tampering plan. Hussain argued that the Australian captain's denial could not simply be explained away through technicalities surrounding when the sandpaper was used.

"Cummins said when directly asked the question: 'Were you aware of any ball tampering?' He said no," Hussain said.

"He could hide behind semantics and whether he knew sandpaper was being taken on the field that particular day or that particular session. But he directly said no."

Hussain also criticised the way Australia dealt with the aftermath of the scandal. He said Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were left to face the consequences while the rest of the team moved on.

Describing the situation as "un-Australian", Hussain said the trio had effectively taken the blame for an incident that, according to Bancroft's latest account, involved a wider group.

"Those three [Bancroft, Warner, Smith], as Bancroft said, they took the bullet," he said.

"It is so un-Australian to have your three teammates and leave them hanging like that. To throw them under the bus like that."

What Cameron Bancroft Has Revealed About Sandpapergate

Bancroft has challenged the version of events presented after the Cape Town Test in 2018. In a column for The West Australian, quoted by Fox Sports, the former Australia opener said knowledge of the sandpaper use was not limited to him, Smith and Warner.

"It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team," Bancroft wrote.

He also acknowledged that he had withheld important information during Cricket Australia's initial investigation. Bancroft said he had not disclosed when the practice began, how long it continued and how much other members of the team knew about it.

His account included claims that he regularly discussed the condition of the ball with Australia's fast bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine. He alleged that Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh gave him feedback on whether the ball was reverse-swinging sufficiently.

Bancroft further claimed that members of the playing and coaching staff encouraged his actions, specifically mentioning then bowling coach David Saker. He also alleged that former head coach Darren Lehmann knew about the plan.

The batter said Hutchison was the one member of the touring party who openly objected to what was happening. He recalled her expressing disapproval and leaving the discussion.

Cricket Australia Sets Up Independent Forum

The latest revelations have emerged after former Australia batter Usman Khawaja revisited the scandal in his autobiography, Sabr. Khawaja had called for collective responsibility and claimed that knowledge of the ball-tampering operation extended beyond the three players who received bans.

Cricket Australia has since announced an independent forum to hear accounts from members of the 2018 South Africa touring party. The initiative is intended to allow those involved to share their experiences of the episode.

Bancroft has confirmed that he will participate in the forum, adding that supporters deserve to know the full extent of what happened during the tour.