Nana Patekar Was An Off-Spinner As A Child; Would Skip Meals When Virat Kohli Got Out

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75. He suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was subsequently taken to Manipal Hospital. Despite doctors attempting CPR for around 45 minutes, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 5:20 AM. A medico-legal case has been registered, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to determine further details.

Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the actor's death. Malhar was in Pune when he received the news and immediately left for Goa. He said he was yet to receive complete information about the circumstances and would know more after reaching there.

While Nana Patekar was widely celebrated for his remarkable performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, he also had a deep connection with cricket. In a 2015 interview, the veteran actor revealed that he had played cricket during his childhood and even bowled off-spin.

Nana Patekar Was An Off-Spinner

Recalling his early days, Patekar spoke about his passion for cricket and said financial constraints prevented him from joining formal coaching. Instead, he would visit Shivaji Park and bowl to players practising in the nets.

He also maintained that his cricketing abilities had not completely disappeared despite the passage of time. According to him, with around 10 days of practice, he could still return to bowling effectively. His comments reflected just how deeply cricket remained connected to his life.

Virat Kohli Was Nana Patekar's Favourite

Nana Patekar's love for cricket continued well into his later years, with Virat Kohli reportedly being his favourite player. He once revealed that Kohli's dismissal could even affect his appetite, saying he would lose interest in eating if the star batter got out early.

The actor had also drawn an interesting comparison between cricket and acting. He described both professions as a kind of examination, where performers eventually have to face the judgement of the audience. While a Test cricketer may be assessed over five days, an actor can spend a year or two working on a film, but the final verdict still comes from the public.

Nana Patekar's death has left the Indian film industry and his fans mourning the loss of one of its most distinctive performers. Beyond his powerful screen presence and memorable dialogue delivery, his lesser-known passion for cricket added another fascinating dimension to his personality.