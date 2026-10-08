Nana Patekar's Hidden Sporting Talent: How A Film Role Led To National Shooting Medals

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday, was known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema. However, beyond the world of films, Patekar had a deep-rooted love for sports, particularly cricket and competitive shooting.

Patekar was a passionate cricket follower and had once revealed that he played the game during his younger days. The actor was an off-spinner and would visit Mumbai's famous Shivaji Park to bowl to batters practising in the nets.

His association with competitive shooting, however, went much further. What began as part of his preparation for a film eventually developed into a serious sporting pursuit. Patekar participated in several National Shooting Championships and continued competing at the state and national levels even as he entered his 60s.

Nana Patekar Won Medals In National Shooting

Patekar claimed a silver medal in the 300m big-bore event at the 48th National Shooting Championships in 2004. The competition was held at the BSF's Reoti Range in Indore.

Three years later, he was part of the Maharashtra team that secured a bronze medal. Patekar recorded a score of 549 out of 600 and finished 12th in the individual standings.

His performances in the sport earned him the recognition of a 'Renowned Shot', a distinction that allowed him to import a rifle without paying customs duty.

How Did Nana Patekar Start Shooting?

Nana Patekar's interest in shooting began while preparing for his 1991 film Prahaar. As part of the movie's preparation, he trained with the Indian Army, which introduced him to firearms and shooting.

Years later, Patekar recalled how his interest gradually grew after repeatedly trying different weapons. He said he had improved his accuracy over time and eventually became capable of hitting very small targets.

His passion for the sport also extended beyond his own participation. Patekar helped young and aspiring shooters deal with the high costs associated with training, ammunition and equipment.

The actor also believed that national-level shooters needed greater financial support. He had argued that monetary incentives alongside medals and recognition could give young athletes the confidence and resources required to continue pursuing shooting professionally.

Even after achieving considerable success in cinema, Patekar remained closely connected to the sport, continuing to compete well into his later years and supporting the next generation of shooters.