Nana Patekar No More: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his grief over the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering him as an exceptional artist whose contribution to cinema would continue to inspire people for years to come.

Patekar passed away at the age of 75 at 5:20 AM on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI that doctors performed CPR for around 45 minutes, but the actor could not be revived.

Shikhar Dhawan took to X to pay his respects, describing Patekar as a “truly special talent” and highlighting the lasting impact of his work.

"Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti." Shikhar Dhawan said.

⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti. 🙏 https://t.co/LNcJpnTVUB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2026

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane also mourned the actor's demise.

"Nana Patekar ji was a truly remarkable actor whose work has inspired and entertained generations. Very sad to hear about his passing. May his soul rest in peace," said Rahane.

Patekar was regarded as one of the most accomplished actors in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to deliver memorable performances in movies including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

Even in his later years, Patekar remained active on screen and continued to take up diverse roles. He featured in Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and other stars.

The veteran actor was also part of Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, in which he portrayed a police officer opposite Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He additionally made a special appearance in Subedar, starring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.