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English NewsSportsCricketNana Patekar Death: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Tribute To 'True Legend'

Nana Patekar Death: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Pay Tribute To 'True Legend'

Beyond his iconic film career spanning decades, Nana Patekar was a die-hard cricket enthusiast who followed the game with intense emotion.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

Indian cinema's veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away, leaving behind an unmatched artistic legacy. Tributes have poured in from across the world, with Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar taking to social media to express their deep grief and respect for the legendary actor.

Paying his respects on X (formerly Twitter), Virat Kohli wrote:

"A true legend of Indian cinema. His work and legacy will live on for generations. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar ji. Om Shanti."

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also paid an emotional tribute, recalling the late actor's down-to-earth persona and intense passion for his craft:

"I remember Nana Patekar as a very straightforward and grounded person. His work had that same honesty to it. Whether it was in Marathi or Hindi, he always brought something very real to the characters he played. Very sad to hear about his passing. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Nana Patekar’s Deep Passion for Cricket

Beyond his iconic film career spanning decades, Nana Patekar was a die-hard cricket enthusiast who followed the game with intense emotion. Often seen engaging with local sports initiatives and closely watching national fixtures, the veteran actor's love for the game ran deep.

Interestingly, Nana Patekar was a massive fan of Virat Kohli's batting style and sheer intensity on the field. In several media interactions over the years, Patekar candidly admitted how deeply attached he was to Kohli's performances. He famously revealed that whenever Virat got out early in a crucial match, it would ruin his mood so severely that he would completely lose his appetite for the rest of the day.

This raw emotional investment in Indian cricket made him a beloved figure among sports fans as well. With his passing, the Indian film and sporting fraternity together mourn the loss of a genuine national treasure.

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Nana Patekar VIrat Kohli Nana Patekar Death
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