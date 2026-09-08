16 Fours, 12 Sixes! Naman Dhir Goes Ballistic, Misses Gayle’s Record By 2 Runs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Naman Dhir scored 173 runs from 64 balls for Amritsar.

His innings eclipsed Aaron Finch's 172-run T20I record.

Dhir's knock approached Chris Gayle's 175-run T20 record.

Naman Dhir produced one of the most sensational knocks of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026, smashing 173 runs from just 64 deliveries for Amritsar Surmas against Mohali Kings. The Amritsar captain, who represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, tore apart the Mohali bowling attack during the 18th match of the tournament. His breathtaking innings featured 12 fours and 16 sixes, helping the Surmas post a staggering 279/7 from their 20 overs, and the score was enough to put him into elite company.

Dhir Falls Just Short Of Gayle’s Incredible Mark

Naman Dhir went past former Australia captain Aaron Finch’s 172-run T20I record against Zimbabwe in 2018, while narrowly missing Chris Gayle’s famous unbeaten 175 for RCB against Pune Warriors in the 2013 IPL.

He needed only 64 balls to reach 173, producing an extraordinary assault that left the Mohali bowlers with no answers.

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The Mumbai Indians player maintained relentless aggression throughout his innings, clearing the ropes 16 times while also finding the boundary on 12 occasions.

His 173 also came at a strike rate of more than 270, underlining just how destructive the innings was.

Although Gayle’s 175 not out remained out of reach, Dhir still created history by eclipsing Finch’s 172. The knock was a reminder of the power the 25-year-old can generate in the shortest format.

Amritsar Surmas Storm To 279

Dhir’s spectacular contribution formed the backbone of Amritsar’s massive total.

Jashnpreet Singh provided useful support with a 25-ball 41 that included three fours and two sixes.

Beyond the pair, however, the Surmas batting lineup struggled to produce major contributions.

Mohali Kings’ best bowler was Ayush Goyal, who claimed four wickets. Harpreet Brar, Harshdeep Singh and Tajpreet Singh picked up one wicket apiece, but none could halt Dhir’s extraordinary charge.

The huge total left Mohali with an enormous challenge and gave Amritsar complete control after the first innings.