Mustafizur Rahman Takes Big Pay Cut After IPL Exit, Joins Lahore Qalandars

Bangladesh's premier pacer Mustafizur Rahman has officially signed with Lahore Qalandars for ₹6.44 crore for 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL). This move comes just weeks after his record-breaking ₹9.20 crore contract with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was terminated following a direct mandate from BCCI.

Massive Financial Blow

Mustafizur was the "crown jewel" for KKR in December 2025 mini-auction, fetching highest-ever price for a Bangladeshi player. However, following his release:

Pay Cut: In Pakistan Super League, even top-tier "Platinum" category players typically earn between ₹1.40 crore to ₹1.70 crore ($170,000 - $200,000).

Compared to his ₹9.20 crore IPL contract, Mustafizur is taking an estimated ₹7.12 crore ($850,000+) pay cut to play for Lahore in Pakistan's PSL.

Why No Compensation from KKR?

Legally, Mustafizur finds himself in a "no-man's land" regarding his IPL salary. Because his release was due to administrative/political reasons rather than an on-field injury, standard IPL player insurance does not cover his lost wages.

Since Mustafizur never joined the KKR camp or bowled a single ball in IPL 2026, KKR is under no contractual obligation to pay him any part of his auction fee.

Mustafizur's return to PSL 2026 marks his return to the tournament after an eight-year hiatus. He previously represented Lahore Qalandars in the 2017-18 season. The Qalandars were quick to move for "The Fizz" once it became clear that BCCI would not allow him to participate in 2026 IPL season.

How Mustafizur's IPL exit triggered a storm

It cannot be ruled out that handling of Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit was the "spark" that ignited the current T20 World Cup crisis.

Following his release:

Bangladesh banned IPL broadcasts in the country.

Bangladesh government cited safety concerns for its players, eventually leading to their removal from T20 World Cup and replacement by Scotland.

Pakistan cited this "injustice" as the primary reason for their boycott of IND-PAK T20 WC 2026 match on February 15.