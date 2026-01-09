Mustafizur Rahman To Re-Enter IPL? BCB President Answers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amidst the deepening sporting and diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially broken its silence regarding the forced release of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

"Forced" Exit and BCB’s Response

The controversy erupted after BCCI issued a direct mandate to KKR to terminate Mustafizur’s ₹9.20 crore contract, citing "recent regional developments" and safety concerns. This move left Mustafizur as the only Bangladeshi player in the league without a team.

In an official response on January 9, 2026, BCB President Aminul Islam Bulbul categorically denied rumors that BCCI had offered a "reinstatement" deal to ease tensions. "There is no truth to reports of an IPL return. We have had no such discussions with BCCI," Bulbul stated, effectively ending any hopes of a compromise.

Mustafizur’s Move to PSL

Refusing to be sidelined by the IPL snub, Mustafizur has officially moved on.

On January 7, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) confirmed that "The Fizz" has signed a contract for the upcoming PSL 11 season. The league welcomed him with the tagline: "Batters better shake carefully, it's going to Fizz in the #NewEra."

Escalating Retaliation

The "Mustafizur Row" has triggered a domino effect of retaliatory measures from the Bangladesh government and the BCB:

IPL Broadcast Ban: The Bangladesh interim government has indefinitely banned the telecast of IPL 2026 within the country as a protest against the "humiliation" of their star player.

World Cup Venue Standoff: The BCB has used Mustafizur’s release as leverage to argue that India is "unsafe" for Bangladeshi citizens, formally requesting the ICC to move their 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Domestic Defince: Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul has stated that the "days of subservience are over," signaling a long-term shift away from Indian sporting reliance.

Internal BCB Friction

While the official stance remains aggressive, sources within the BCB suggest the board is a "divided house."

Some directors fear that pivoting entirely to PSL and boycotting Indian events will lead to financial ruin, given that a majority of the board's revenue is tied to ICC distributions which are heavily influenced by the Indian market.