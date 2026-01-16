Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMustafizur Rahman On IPL 2026 Exclusion - 'Legal action?' His Answer Here

Mustafizur Rahman On IPL 2026 Exclusion - 'Legal action?' His Answer Here

Mustafizur was initially bought by KKR for ₹9.20 crore in IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, his stint was cut short before it could begin.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

Amidst escalating diplomatic and sporting tensions between India and Bangladesh, veteran pacer Mustafizur Rahman has reportedly declined to pursue legal action against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The franchise recently released him from their roster for 2026 IPL season, despite securing him for a big sum during the mini-auction.

Why Was Mustafizur Dropped?

Mustafizur was initially bought by KKR for 9.20 crore in IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, his stint was cut short before it could begin.

The decision came following widespread public protests in India against inclusion of Bangladeshi players, fueled by reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

In light of the volatile atmosphere and safety concerns, BCCI reportedly directed KKR to release the left-arm seamer. The move was seen as a measure to prevent further unrest and ensure smooth conduct of league.

Decision to Forego Legal Action

Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) had initially contemplated a legal or administrative challenge against franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for a breach of contract.

However, Mohammad Mithun, President of CWAB, confirmed that the 30-year-old bowler himself requested that the matter be dropped.

Mustafizur, who has been a consistent performer in IPL since his 2016 debut - claiming 65 wickets in 60 matches - opted for a peaceful resolution rather than a protracted courtroom battle. His decision is seen as an attempt to maintain his professional relationships within the cricketing world, despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his exit.

Wider Impact on Bangladesh Cricket

Mustafizur’s exit from the IPL has further strained ties between the two cricketing boards. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently made headlines by citing security concerns and requesting that their 2026 T20 World Cup matches be moved out of India.

BCB is reportedly hesitant to travel to India for the tournament, where they are scheduled to play three matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the ICC has asked the BCB to reconsider its stance, the exclusion of Mustafizur from the IPL has undeniably added fuel to the fire.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mustafizur Rahman KKR IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
World
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget