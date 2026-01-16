Mustafizur Rahman On IPL 2026 Exclusion - 'Legal action?' His Answer Here

Amidst escalating diplomatic and sporting tensions between India and Bangladesh, veteran pacer Mustafizur Rahman has reportedly declined to pursue legal action against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The franchise recently released him from their roster for 2026 IPL season, despite securing him for a big sum during the mini-auction.

Why Was Mustafizur Dropped?

Mustafizur was initially bought by KKR for ₹9.20 crore in IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, his stint was cut short before it could begin.

The decision came following widespread public protests in India against inclusion of Bangladeshi players, fueled by reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

In light of the volatile atmosphere and safety concerns, BCCI reportedly directed KKR to release the left-arm seamer. The move was seen as a measure to prevent further unrest and ensure smooth conduct of league.

Decision to Forego Legal Action

Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) had initially contemplated a legal or administrative challenge against franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for a breach of contract.

However, Mohammad Mithun, President of CWAB, confirmed that the 30-year-old bowler himself requested that the matter be dropped.

Mustafizur, who has been a consistent performer in IPL since his 2016 debut - claiming 65 wickets in 60 matches - opted for a peaceful resolution rather than a protracted courtroom battle. His decision is seen as an attempt to maintain his professional relationships within the cricketing world, despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his exit.

Wider Impact on Bangladesh Cricket

Mustafizur’s exit from the IPL has further strained ties between the two cricketing boards. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently made headlines by citing security concerns and requesting that their 2026 T20 World Cup matches be moved out of India.

BCB is reportedly hesitant to travel to India for the tournament, where they are scheduled to play three matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While the ICC has asked the BCB to reconsider its stance, the exclusion of Mustafizur from the IPL has undeniably added fuel to the fire.