Mustafizur Rahman Net Worth: How Rich Is Bangladesh Pacer Left Out Of IPL?

Mustafizur Rahman Net Worth: Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is back in the spotlight, not for his on-field exploits but due to his exclusion from the IPL 2026 amid controversy.

Kolkata Knight Riders had bought Mustafizur for ₹9.20 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. However, the situation changed rapidly within days.

Following widespread outrage on Indian social media over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, KKR faced heavy backlash. As tensions escalated, the BCCI stepped in and asked the franchise to release the Bangladeshi pacer, leading to his removal from the squad.

Wealth remains intact despite IPL exit

Despite missing out on the IPL, Mustafizur Rahman remains financially secure.

Reports estimate his net worth at around ₹11 crore (approximately $1.3–1.4 million). His income comes from multiple streams, including Bangladesh national team contracts, match fees, brand endorsements, and participation in global T20 leagues.

Over the years, his consistent presence in international and franchise cricket has steadily boosted his earnings.

Proven performer for Bangladesh

At 30, Mustafizur is regarded as one of Bangladesh’s most dependable fast bowlers.

He has played 15 Tests, claiming 31 wickets, while in ODIs he has taken 177 wickets in 116 matches. In T20 Internationals, he has picked up 158 wickets in 126 games. His trademark cutters and slower deliveries make him especially effective in the death overs.

Extensive IPL experience

Mustafizur is no stranger to the IPL, having featured in 60 matches and taken 65 wickets. Over the years, he has represented franchises such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings.

World Cup angle adds to controversy

The controversy intensified further after his IPL exit, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board expressing reluctance to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns and requesting a venue shift to Sri Lanka. However, reports suggest that the ICC has rejected the proposal for now.