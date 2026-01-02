Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Timeline: Teams, Performances & KKR Deal
Since bursting onto the scene in 2015, Mustafizur Rahman - famously known as "The Fizz" - has evolved from a teenage sensation into one of the most bankable left-arm pacers in global T20 cricket.
His journey through Indian Premier League (IPL) is a roadmap of consistency, featuring stints with five different franchises before his recent high-profile move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2026 season.'
The IPL Journey: From SRH to KKR
Mustafizur's IPL story began with a fairytale debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He became the first overseas player to win the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' award, picking up 17 wickets and playing a pivotal role in SRH's maiden title victory.
Over the decade, he has become a true journeyman of the league:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-2017): 17 wickets (Title winner)
Mumbai Indians (2018): 7 wickets
Rajasthan Royals (2021): 14 wickets
Delhi Capitals (2022–2023, 2025): 9 wickets (spread across seasons)
Chennai Super Kings (2024): 14 wickets in just 9 matches
Kolkata Knight Riders (2026): Secured for a massive ₹9.20 crore.
To date, Mustafizur has played 60 IPL matches, scalping 65 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.13. His career-best figures of 4/29 came during his prolific 2024 stint with CSK.
International Dominance for Bangladesh
While Mustafizur's IPL exploits made him a household name in India, his statistics for Bangladesh are even more imposing. He is the backbone of the "Tigers" bowling attack:
T20Is: Mustafizur has claimed 158 wickets in 126 matches, making him one of the highest wicket-takers in the format's history. He also holds the record for the most dot balls bowled in the death overs (300+).
ODIs: With 177 wickets in 115 matches, Mustafizur's 50-over career is highlighted by his legendary debut series against India in 2015, where he took 13 wickets in just three games.
Tests: Though Mustafizur plays sparingly in the longest format, he has 31 wickets in 15 matches.
