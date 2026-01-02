Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMustafizur Rahman's IPL Timeline: Teams, Performances & KKR Deal

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Timeline: Teams, Performances & KKR Deal

Mustafizur's IPL story began with a fairytale debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

Since bursting onto the scene in 2015, Mustafizur Rahman - famously known as "The Fizz" - has evolved from a teenage sensation into one of the most bankable left-arm pacers in global T20 cricket.

His journey through Indian Premier League (IPL) is a roadmap of consistency, featuring stints with five different franchises before his recent high-profile move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2026 season.'

The IPL Journey: From SRH to KKR

Mustafizur's IPL story began with a fairytale debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He became the first overseas player to win the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' award, picking up 17 wickets and playing a pivotal role in SRH's maiden title victory.

Over the decade, he has become a true journeyman of the league:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2016-2017): 17 wickets (Title winner)

Mumbai Indians (2018): 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals (2021): 14 wickets

Delhi Capitals (2022–2023, 2025): 9 wickets (spread across seasons)

Chennai Super Kings (2024): 14 wickets in just 9 matches

Kolkata Knight Riders (2026): Secured for a massive ₹9.20 crore.

To date, Mustafizur has played 60 IPL matches, scalping 65 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.13. His career-best figures of 4/29 came during his prolific 2024 stint with CSK.

International Dominance for Bangladesh

While Mustafizur's IPL exploits made him a household name in India, his statistics for Bangladesh are even more imposing. He is the backbone of the "Tigers" bowling attack:

T20Is: Mustafizur has claimed 158 wickets in 126 matches, making him one of the highest wicket-takers in the format's history. He also holds the record for the most dot balls bowled in the death overs (300+).

ODIs: With 177 wickets in 115 matches, Mustafizur's 50-over career is highlighted by his legendary debut series against India in 2015, where he took 13 wickets in just three games.

Tests: Though Mustafizur plays sparingly in the longest format, he has 31 wickets in 15 matches.

Also on ABP Live | Shah Rukh Khan Facing Backlash Over Mustafizur Signing, But KKR Ownership Goes Beyond One Name

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

Published at : 02 Jan 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mustafizur Rahman KKR KOlkata Knight Riders Mustafizur Rahman IPL Team Mustafizur Rahman KKR Mustafizur Rahman IPL Career
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Winter: Biting Cold and Thick Fog Grip North India, Travel Turns Risky
Breaking: Zohran Mamdani’s Letter on Umar Khalid Sparks Political Debate
Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan
Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget