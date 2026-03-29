Mumbai Indians have a dominant head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning 24 out of 35 encounters. KKR has won 11 matches.
Mumbai vs Kolkata Head-To-Head: MI's Win/Loss Stats In IPL History
Mumbai Indians has maintained a staggering psychological edge over Kolkata Knight Riders across 18 IPL editions.
As Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare for their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash tonight, the history books tell a very specific story. While both are multi-time champions, this matchup has historically been the most one-sided rivalry in the league.
Overall Head-to-Head Record
Across 18 seasons of the IPL, Mumbai has maintained a staggering psychological edge over Kolkata. Out of their 35 encounters, the results are heavily tilted:
Mumbai Indians Wins: 24
Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 11
Win Percentage: MI (68.6%) vs. KKR (31.4%)
The Wankhede Fortress
The rivalry becomes even more daunting for KKR when playing in Mumbai. Before 2024, KKR suffered a legendary 12-year winless streak at the Wankhede Stadium.
Matches at Wankhede: 12
MI Wins: 10
KKR Wins: 2 (2008 and 2024)
Recent Shifting Tides
While the all-time record favors Mumbai, the "new era" of this rivalry is much more competitive. Since 2021, KKR has actually won 5 out of their last 8 meetings.
IPL 2024: KKR famously did the "double" over MI, winning both home and away.
IPL 2025: MI reclaimed dominance, winning their lone encounter by 8 wickets thanks to a breakout performance by debutant Ashwani Kumar (4/24).
Key Statistical Highlights
Highest Totals: KKR’s best is 232/2 (2019), while MI’s peak is 210/6 (2018).
Lowest Totals: KKR was once bundled out for just 67 (2008); MI’s lowest against KKR is 108.
Top Performer: Rohit Sharma loves this fixture, sitting as the all-time leading run-scorer with 967 runs.
MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs
Hardik Pandya leads a powerhouse Mumbai side bolstered by the return of Quinton de Kock, though they will miss Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks (personal leave). KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, faces an injury-hit pace battery but relies on a spin-heavy attack led by Sunil Narine.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.
Impact Sub: Shardul Thakur / Mayank Markande.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi.
Impact Sub: Umran Malik / Blessing Muzarabani.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the overall head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?
How has KKR performed at the Wankhede Stadium against MI?
KKR has historically struggled at the Wankhede, suffering a 12-year winless streak before 2024. They have only won 2 matches there.
Has the rivalry between MI and KKR become more competitive recently?
Yes, since 2021, KKR has won 5 out of their last 8 meetings against MI, indicating a more competitive phase in their rivalry.
Who is the top performer in matches between MI and KKR?
Rohit Sharma is the all-time leading run-scorer in this fixture, with an impressive 967 runs.