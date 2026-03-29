Mumbai vs Kolkata Head-To-Head: MI's Win/Loss Stats In IPL History

As Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare for their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash tonight, the history books tell a very specific story. While both are multi-time champions, this matchup has historically been the most one-sided rivalry in the league.

Overall Head-to-Head Record

Across 18 seasons of the IPL, Mumbai has maintained a staggering psychological edge over Kolkata. Out of their 35 encounters, the results are heavily tilted:

Mumbai Indians Wins: 24

Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 11

Win Percentage: MI (68.6%) vs. KKR (31.4%)

The Wankhede Fortress

The rivalry becomes even more daunting for KKR when playing in Mumbai. Before 2024, KKR suffered a legendary 12-year winless streak at the Wankhede Stadium.

Matches at Wankhede: 12

MI Wins: 10

KKR Wins: 2 (2008 and 2024)

Recent Shifting Tides

While the all-time record favors Mumbai, the "new era" of this rivalry is much more competitive. Since 2021, KKR has actually won 5 out of their last 8 meetings.

IPL 2024: KKR famously did the "double" over MI, winning both home and away.

IPL 2025: MI reclaimed dominance, winning their lone encounter by 8 wickets thanks to a breakout performance by debutant Ashwani Kumar (4/24).

Key Statistical Highlights

Highest Totals: KKR’s best is 232/2 (2019), while MI’s peak is 210/6 (2018).

Lowest Totals: KKR was once bundled out for just 67 (2008); MI’s lowest against KKR is 108.

Top Performer: Rohit Sharma loves this fixture, sitting as the all-time leading run-scorer with 967 runs.

MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs

Hardik Pandya leads a powerhouse Mumbai side bolstered by the return of Quinton de Kock, though they will miss Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks (personal leave). KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, faces an injury-hit pace battery but relies on a spin-heavy attack led by Sunil Narine.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.

Impact Sub: Shardul Thakur / Mayank Markande.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Sub: Umran Malik / Blessing Muzarabani.