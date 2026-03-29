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HomeSportsCricketMumbai vs Kolkata Head-To-Head: MI's Win/Loss Stats In IPL History

Mumbai vs Kolkata Head-To-Head: MI's Win/Loss Stats In IPL History

Mumbai Indians has maintained a staggering psychological edge over Kolkata Knight Riders across 18 IPL editions.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

As Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare for their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash tonight, the history books tell a very specific story. While both are multi-time champions, this matchup has historically been the most one-sided rivalry in the league.

Overall Head-to-Head Record

Across 18 seasons of the IPL, Mumbai has maintained a staggering psychological edge over Kolkata. Out of their 35 encounters, the results are heavily tilted:

Mumbai Indians Wins: 24

Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 11

Win Percentage: MI (68.6%) vs. KKR (31.4%)

The Wankhede Fortress

The rivalry becomes even more daunting for KKR when playing in Mumbai. Before 2024, KKR suffered a legendary 12-year winless streak at the Wankhede Stadium.

Matches at Wankhede: 12

MI Wins: 10

KKR Wins: 2 (2008 and 2024)

Recent Shifting Tides

While the all-time record favors Mumbai, the "new era" of this rivalry is much more competitive. Since 2021, KKR has actually won 5 out of their last 8 meetings.

IPL 2024: KKR famously did the "double" over MI, winning both home and away.

IPL 2025: MI reclaimed dominance, winning their lone encounter by 8 wickets thanks to a breakout performance by debutant Ashwani Kumar (4/24).

Key Statistical Highlights

Highest Totals: KKR’s best is 232/2 (2019), while MI’s peak is 210/6 (2018).

Lowest Totals: KKR was once bundled out for just 67 (2008); MI’s lowest against KKR is 108.

Top Performer: Rohit Sharma loves this fixture, sitting as the all-time leading run-scorer with 967 runs.

MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs

Hardik Pandya leads a powerhouse Mumbai side bolstered by the return of Quinton de Kock, though they will miss Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks (personal leave). KKR, under Ajinkya Rahane, faces an injury-hit pace battery but relies on a spin-heavy attack led by Sunil Narine.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.

Impact Sub: Shardul Thakur / Mayank Markande.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi.

Impact Sub: Umran Malik / Blessing Muzarabani.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the overall head-to-head record between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Mumbai Indians have a dominant head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning 24 out of 35 encounters. KKR has won 11 matches.

How has KKR performed at the Wankhede Stadium against MI?

KKR has historically struggled at the Wankhede, suffering a 12-year winless streak before 2024. They have only won 2 matches there.

Has the rivalry between MI and KKR become more competitive recently?

Yes, since 2021, KKR has won 5 out of their last 8 meetings against MI, indicating a more competitive phase in their rivalry.

Who is the top performer in matches between MI and KKR?

Rohit Sharma is the all-time leading run-scorer in this fixture, with an impressive 967 runs.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE MI Vs KKR Mumbai Vs Kolkata Head To Head
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