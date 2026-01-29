Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy: Construction Dust Forces Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer To Field in Masks

In a sight rarely seen on a cricket field, several Mumbai players, including India star Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan, were spotted fielding in face masks during their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

The visual raised immediate questions about the playing conditions at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Construction Menace

The decision to wear protective gear was not due to a sudden illness but was a response to the deteriorating environment around the stadium. According to a report by TV9 Bharatvarsh, non-stop construction activity in the surrounding commercial hub of BKC has turned the venue into a dust bowl.

This localized pollution, combined with Mumbai's already high AQI of over 150, created a hazardous atmosphere for the athletes.

Journalist Amol Karhadkar, who shared a photo of the masked players on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out that the venue had become "quite dusty." He noted that multiple players, including off-spinner Himanshu Singh, felt the need to take precautions while performing high-intensity physical activity.



Watch Post

Thanks to non-strop construction work in the commercial hub where the match is being held, the venue has become quite dusty. No wonder then that multiple Mumbai players, including the likes of Himanshu Singh, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan, are wearing a mask while fielding… pic.twitter.com/CT1iH06JCA — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 29, 2026

Visibility and Health Concerns

The conditions became so difficult that the day’s play had to be called off early. As reported by The Hindu, poor visibility caused by the thick layer of dust and smog forced an early stumps on Day 1. While Delhi managed to post 221 runs, the focus remained on the health of the players.

This incident echoes past controversies where international teams have worn masks due to severe pollution, but this is a rare instance of local construction dust directly impacting a premier domestic fixture. With the match poised for an interesting Day 2, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) now faces scrutiny over maintaining player safety amid urban expansion.