Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy: Construction Dust Forces Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer To Field in Masks

HomeSportsCricketMumbai vs Delhi Ranji Trophy: Construction Dust Forces Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer To Field in Masks

Mumbai players, including Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan, wore masks during a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi due to heavy dust from nearby construction in BKC.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 07:05 PM (IST)

In a sight rarely seen on a cricket field, several Mumbai players, including India star Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan, were spotted fielding in face masks during their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi.

The visual raised immediate questions about the playing conditions at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Construction Menace

The decision to wear protective gear was not due to a sudden illness but was a response to the deteriorating environment around the stadium. According to a report by TV9 Bharatvarsh, non-stop construction activity in the surrounding commercial hub of BKC has turned the venue into a dust bowl.

This localized pollution, combined with Mumbai's already high AQI of over 150, created a hazardous atmosphere for the athletes.

Journalist Amol Karhadkar, who shared a photo of the masked players on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out that the venue had become "quite dusty." He noted that multiple players, including off-spinner Himanshu Singh, felt the need to take precautions while performing high-intensity physical activity.

Watch Post

Visibility and Health Concerns

The conditions became so difficult that the day’s play had to be called off early. As reported by The Hindu, poor visibility caused by the thick layer of dust and smog forced an early stumps on Day 1. While Delhi managed to post 221 runs, the focus remained on the health of the players.

This incident echoes past controversies where international teams have worn masks due to severe pollution, but this is a rare instance of local construction dust directly impacting a premier domestic fixture. With the match poised for an interesting Day 2, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) now faces scrutiny over maintaining player safety amid urban expansion.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Sarfaraz Khan Ranji Trophy 2026 Mumbai Vs Delhi Ranji Trophy
