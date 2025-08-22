Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMumbai Replaces Bengaluru As Venue For Women’s ODI World Cup - Check Revised Schedule

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described DY Patil Stadium as a perfect venue to host the prestigious Women’s World Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai has been confirmed as a replacement venue for the Women’s ODI World Cup, taking over from Bengaluru due to the “unavailability” of Chinnaswamy Stadium..

ICC has released the updated schedule for the Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Matches originally set for Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium will now be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, following concerns over the venue’s suitability for large-scale events.

The tournament is set to begin on September 30, with the final scheduled for November 2.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described DY Patil Stadium as a perfect venue to host the prestigious Women’s World Cup, ensuring top-quality facilities and a smooth tournament experience.

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," he said.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world.

“While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans.”

Women's ODI World Cup Final will take place either in Navi Mumbai or Colombo.

The first semifinal is scheduled for Guwahati or Colombo, while the second semifinal will be held at Navi Mumbai on October 30. Colombo will only host the final or first semifinal if Pakistan advances, as the Women in Green are not set to play any matches in India.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru ODI World Cup ABP Live MUMBAI Womens ODI World Cup
