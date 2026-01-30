Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch WPL Clash

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch WPL Clash

Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 with playoff spots on the line. Check MI vs GG match time, live streaming, and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) tonight, in what is a crucial fixture considering the Playoffs race.

For the former, placed third with 6 points, this is a must-win match, and while it also quite an important match for the latter, placed second with 8 points, they are comparatively in a more comfortable spot.

The winner will further solidify their chances for qualification to the WPL Playoffs. For those interested in catching all the action, here is live streaming and TV broadcast information for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match.

MI vs GG Live Streaming: How To Watch

The WPL 2026 MI vs GG match will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Fans can log onto the platform on its official app or website, but they must remember that a subscription will be needed to watch the full match.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: TV Broadcast

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match will air live on TV on the Star Sports Networks channels.

MI vs GG WPL 2026: When To Watch

The fixture is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST with the toss to be conducted at 7:00 PM IST.

The playing XIs will be revealed once the toss has been conducted. Until then, here's a look at MI and GG's full squads for the tournament:

Mumbai Indians - Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Nicola Carey, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

Also Check: WPL 2026 Playoffs Race Heats Up: Updated Qualification Scenario After RCB Reaches Final

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the MI vs GG WPL match live?

The WPL 2026 MI vs GG match will be live streamed on JioHotstar. A subscription is required to watch the full match.

On which TV channels will the MI vs GG match be broadcast?

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match will air live on TV on the Star Sports Networks channels.

What time does the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

What are the current standings of MI and GG in the WPL?

Mumbai Indians are third with 6 points, while Gujarat Giants are second with 8 points. Both teams are vying for a playoff spot.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League WPL MI Vs GG WPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
Ajit Pawar’s Death: Wife Sunetra Pawar’s Name Surfaces As Deputy CM As NCP Merger Buzz Grows
India
'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally
'Congress Gave Assam Nothing But Bullets': Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi At Dibrugarh Rally
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Behen Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack
Bengaluru Engineer Found Dead In Gurugram Hotel; Cops Suspect Heart Attack
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget