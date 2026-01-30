Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch WPL Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) tonight, in what is a crucial fixture considering the Playoffs race.

For the former, placed third with 6 points, this is a must-win match, and while it also quite an important match for the latter, placed second with 8 points, they are comparatively in a more comfortable spot.

The winner will further solidify their chances for qualification to the WPL Playoffs. For those interested in catching all the action, here is live streaming and TV broadcast information for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match.

MI vs GG Live Streaming: How To Watch

The WPL 2026 MI vs GG match will be live streamed on JioHotstar.

Fans can log onto the platform on its official app or website, but they must remember that a subscription will be needed to watch the full match.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: TV Broadcast

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match will air live on TV on the Star Sports Networks channels.

MI vs GG WPL 2026: When To Watch

The fixture is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST with the toss to be conducted at 7:00 PM IST.

The playing XIs will be revealed once the toss has been conducted. Until then, here's a look at MI and GG's full squads for the tournament:

Mumbai Indians - Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Nicola Carey, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Kranthi Reddy

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari

