IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Back, Hardik Pandya Out? MI’s Cryptic Post Fuels Captaincy Buzz

IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Back, Hardik Pandya Out? MI’s Cryptic Post Fuels Captaincy Buzz

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 07:23 PM (IST)

Mumbai Indians have given fans another reason to speculate about their plans for IPL 2027 after responding to a social media post with a ‘Loading...’ GIF. The exchange came amid growing questions over the franchise’s next captain, a possible player trade and the appointment of a new head coach.

With Mahela Jayawardene having stepped down as head coach, Mumbai Indians are preparing for a significant change ahead of the next season. The bigger question for supporters, however, is whether Hardik Pandya will continue as captain or if the franchise could bring Rohit Sharma back to the role.

The team’s social media response offered no confirmation of an impending announcement. Nevertheless, the timing has fuelled further discussion around Mumbai’s leadership plans and the possibility of changes to their squad.

Will Rohit Sharma Replace Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain?

Hardik’s captaincy has remained a major talking point since he replaced Rohit ahead of IPL 2024. The all-rounder returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans before that season and was immediately handed the leadership role, ending Rohit’s successful stint as captain.

The decision triggered a strong reaction among sections of Mumbai’s fanbase. Results did little to ease the pressure in Hardik’s first season, as Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2024.

The franchise subsequently reached the playoffs in 2025 but endured another difficult campaign in 2026, finishing ninth. These results have added to the debate over whether Mumbai should retain Hardik as captain or consider another option.

Rohit has emerged as a prominent name in the discussion, with reports suggesting that Mumbai could consider restoring him to the position. However, speculation about his return should not be treated as confirmation of a decision by the franchise.

Mumbai Indians have not officially announced a captaincy change for IPL 2027. Hardik’s future with the team and the possibility of a trade also remain unconfirmed.

Rohit Sharma’s Five IPL Titles Strengthen His Case

Rohit remains Mumbai Indians’ most successful captain, having guided the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His record is a major reason why sections of the fanbase want to see him lead the side again.

The franchise, though, must weigh that legacy against its plans for the next season and the longer-term direction of the team. Any leadership decision could also depend on the incoming head coach and the squad Mumbai assemble before IPL 2027.

Jayawardene’s departure was officially announced by Mumbai Indians on October 17, ending his latest stint as head coach. The former Sri Lanka captain had overseen three of the franchise’s five title-winning campaigns during his time in the role.

His exit leaves Mumbai with another key appointment to make as they prepare for the new season. A new coach, decisions over player retention and any potential trades could all shape the franchise’s plans.

For now, the ‘Loading...’ response has added intrigue but revealed nothing definitive. Whether Hardik retains the captaincy or Rohit returns to lead the five-time champions will depend on decisions that Mumbai Indians have yet to announce.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

Cricket
LA Olympics 2028: ICC Pushes Cricket Qualifiers To Early 2028 | Here's Why
LA Olympics 2028: ICC Pushes Cricket Qualifiers To Early 2028 | Here's Why
Cricket
WATCH: Iconic Commentary From Virat Kohli's Epic MCG Chase Against Pakistan On This Day
WATCH: Iconic Commentary From Virat Kohli's Epic MCG Chase Against Pakistan On This Day
Cricket
Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manasi Joshi Win Gold As India Reach 106 Medals
Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manasi Joshi Win Gold As India Reach 106 Medals
Cricket
BCCI Reveals Why Ishan Kishan Is Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I
BCCI Reveals Why Ishan Kishan Is Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Videos

LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG: लॉरेंस को छू भी नहीं सकती मुंबई पुलिस? ‘सुरक्षा कवच’ का सच! देखिए |ABPLIVE
Poster War: BJP and Samajwadi Party Clash Through Posters Ahead of 2027 UP Polls
Seat Battle: Congress Reportedly Demands 200 Seats from Samajwadi Party in UP
Alliance Buzz: BJP and Akali Dal Near Possible Reunion Ahead of 2027 Polls
Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget