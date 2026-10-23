IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma Back, Hardik Pandya Out? MI’s Cryptic Post Fuels Captaincy Buzz

Mumbai Indians have given fans another reason to speculate about their plans for IPL 2027 after responding to a social media post with a ‘Loading...’ GIF. The exchange came amid growing questions over the franchise’s next captain, a possible player trade and the appointment of a new head coach.

With Mahela Jayawardene having stepped down as head coach, Mumbai Indians are preparing for a significant change ahead of the next season. The bigger question for supporters, however, is whether Hardik Pandya will continue as captain or if the franchise could bring Rohit Sharma back to the role.

The team’s social media response offered no confirmation of an impending announcement. Nevertheless, the timing has fuelled further discussion around Mumbai’s leadership plans and the possibility of changes to their squad.

Will Rohit Sharma Replace Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain?

Hardik’s captaincy has remained a major talking point since he replaced Rohit ahead of IPL 2024. The all-rounder returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans before that season and was immediately handed the leadership role, ending Rohit’s successful stint as captain.

The decision triggered a strong reaction among sections of Mumbai’s fanbase. Results did little to ease the pressure in Hardik’s first season, as Mumbai finished at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2024.

The franchise subsequently reached the playoffs in 2025 but endured another difficult campaign in 2026, finishing ninth. These results have added to the debate over whether Mumbai should retain Hardik as captain or consider another option.

Rohit has emerged as a prominent name in the discussion, with reports suggesting that Mumbai could consider restoring him to the position. However, speculation about his return should not be treated as confirmation of a decision by the franchise.

Mumbai Indians have not officially announced a captaincy change for IPL 2027. Hardik’s future with the team and the possibility of a trade also remain unconfirmed.

Rohit Sharma’s Five IPL Titles Strengthen His Case

Rohit remains Mumbai Indians’ most successful captain, having guided the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His record is a major reason why sections of the fanbase want to see him lead the side again.

The franchise, though, must weigh that legacy against its plans for the next season and the longer-term direction of the team. Any leadership decision could also depend on the incoming head coach and the squad Mumbai assemble before IPL 2027.

Jayawardene’s departure was officially announced by Mumbai Indians on October 17, ending his latest stint as head coach. The former Sri Lanka captain had overseen three of the franchise’s five title-winning campaigns during his time in the role.

His exit leaves Mumbai with another key appointment to make as they prepare for the new season. A new coach, decisions over player retention and any potential trades could all shape the franchise’s plans.

For now, the ‘Loading...’ response has added intrigue but revealed nothing definitive. Whether Hardik retains the captaincy or Rohit returns to lead the five-time champions will depend on decisions that Mumbai Indians have yet to announce.