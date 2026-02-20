Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mumbai Indians Unveil 'MIX' Two-Day Fan Festival | Check Tickets, Dates, Timings, Full Artist Lineup & Venue Details

Mumbai Indians Unveil 'MIX' Two-Day Fan Festival | Check Tickets, Dates, Timings, Full Artist Lineup & Venue Details

Mumbai Indians are dropping "The MIX," a massive two-day music and lifestyle fest at BKC this March. Check out the star-studded lineup, date, venue, and ticket details here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are pivoting from the cricket stadium to the music stage. In a bold move to bridge the gap between sports and lifestyle, the franchise announced the launch of "The MIX" (Mumbai Indians Experience) on Friday. This two-day festival, scheduled just days before the IPL 2026 kickoff, aims to create a cultural hub for the "Paltan" to celebrate their love for the team through music, art, and immersive activities.

Venue and Atmosphere

The festival will take place on March 21 and 22, 2026, at the iconic Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai. Designed as a high-energy playground, the event is being organized in partnership with BookMyShow Live’s BrandLabs. Unlike traditional fan parks, The MIX is envisioned as a lifestyle experience that integrates the team’s identity with global and local musical trends, providing fans with a unique way to engage with the MI brand away from the boundary ropes.

Lineup

The two-day schedule is packed with a diverse range of artists, ensuring that both rap enthusiasts and electronic music fans have something to look forward to. The lineup features Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat, alongside some of the biggest names in the Indian music circuit.

Day-Wise Artist Schedule:

Day 1 (Saturday, March 21): The energy will be driven by Indian hip-hop king Divine and bass music pioneer Nucleya. They will be joined by Sanju Rathod and a B2B set by Suggahunny and Hamshvre.

Day 2 (Sunday, March 22): The vibe shifts toward international electronic sounds, led by the legendary CamelPhat. The roster also includes performances by Mr. Belt & Wezol and Gauriwho.

Tickets and Booking Details

For fans looking to attend this one-of-a-kind pre-season party, tickets have been categorized to suit various budgets. The pricing begins at a fan-friendly INR 799 and goes up to INR 9,999 for premium access and hospitality packages.

All tickets are available exclusively through the BookMyShow platform. Given the popularity of the Mumbai Indians and the star-studded musical roster, organizers expect a swift sell-out as the city gears up for the 2026 cricket season.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'The MIX' festival?

The MIX (Mumbai Indians Experience) is a two-day festival celebrating the Mumbai Indians franchise through music, art, and immersive activities. It aims to bridge sports and lifestyle for fans.

When and where will The MIX festival take place?

The festival is scheduled for March 21 and 22, 2026, at the Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai. It's designed as a high-energy lifestyle experience.

Who are some of the artists performing at The MIX?

The lineup includes Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat, Indian hip-hop artist Divine, and bass music pioneer Nucleya. Other artists like Mr. Belt & Wezol and Gauriwho will also perform.

How can I buy tickets for The MIX festival?

Tickets for The MIX are available exclusively through the BookMyShow platform. Prices range from INR 799 to INR 9,999 for premium access.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 MI Fan Festival MI Tickets MI IPL Pre Season Event MIX Mumbai Indians Experience
Photo Gallery

