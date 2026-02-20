Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are pivoting from the cricket stadium to the music stage. In a bold move to bridge the gap between sports and lifestyle, the franchise announced the launch of "The MIX" (Mumbai Indians Experience) on Friday. This two-day festival, scheduled just days before the IPL 2026 kickoff, aims to create a cultural hub for the "Paltan" to celebrate their love for the team through music, art, and immersive activities.

Venue and Atmosphere

The festival will take place on March 21 and 22, 2026, at the iconic Jio World Garden in BKC, Mumbai. Designed as a high-energy playground, the event is being organized in partnership with BookMyShow Live’s BrandLabs. Unlike traditional fan parks, The MIX is envisioned as a lifestyle experience that integrates the team’s identity with global and local musical trends, providing fans with a unique way to engage with the MI brand away from the boundary ropes.

Lineup

The two-day schedule is packed with a diverse range of artists, ensuring that both rap enthusiasts and electronic music fans have something to look forward to. The lineup features Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat, alongside some of the biggest names in the Indian music circuit.

Day-Wise Artist Schedule:

Day 1 (Saturday, March 21): The energy will be driven by Indian hip-hop king Divine and bass music pioneer Nucleya. They will be joined by Sanju Rathod and a B2B set by Suggahunny and Hamshvre.

Day 2 (Sunday, March 22): The vibe shifts toward international electronic sounds, led by the legendary CamelPhat. The roster also includes performances by Mr. Belt & Wezol and Gauriwho.

Tickets and Booking Details

For fans looking to attend this one-of-a-kind pre-season party, tickets have been categorized to suit various budgets. The pricing begins at a fan-friendly INR 799 and goes up to INR 9,999 for premium access and hospitality packages.

All tickets are available exclusively through the BookMyShow platform. Given the popularity of the Mumbai Indians and the star-studded musical roster, organizers expect a swift sell-out as the city gears up for the 2026 cricket season.