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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: MS Dhoni Tells Rishabh Pant, 'Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon'; Video Goes Viral

Watch: MS Dhoni Tells Rishabh Pant, 'Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon'; Video Goes Viral

In the viral footage, Pant is seen lying back on a couch in a relaxed state. At one point, Pant turns to Dhoni and calls out, "Mahi bhai, edhar aao" (Mahi bhai, come here).

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 09:06 PM (IST)

An undated video showing former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant enjoying a casual night out has gone viral across social media platforms.

The clip, which appears to have been filmed during a private gathering, shows both cricketers relaxing alongside a group of friends in what looks like a hotel setting.

In the viral footage, Pant is seen lying back on a couch in a relaxed state while interacting with the group. At one point, Pant turns to Dhoni and calls out, "Mahi bhai, edhar aao" (Mahi bhai, come here).

Dhoni briefly shakes his hand before responding with a lighthearted remark, "Rukk… Hukka peeke aata hu" (Wait, I’ll be back after smoking hookah), before walking away from the frame. The informal setting and relaxed atmosphere have captured widespread attention among cricket enthusiasts online.

Watch Video

The exact origin, location, and timeframe of the video remain unconfirmed. While some social media posts claim the footage was recorded during a trip to London, others suggest it could be from a past holiday gathering or private event, as both players have spent downtime together internationally on multiple occasions over the years.

The video has drawn a wide array of reactions from fans. While some voiced surprise due to Dhoni's well-known reputation for maintaining strict physical fitness, many defended the iconic captain, pointing out that the exchange took place in a purely private setting.

Furthermore, long-time followers recalled past comments from former teammates - such as Australia's George Bailey - who previously mentioned that Dhoni occasionally enjoyed flavored hookah as a relaxed, casual way to break the ice and bond with younger squad members during late-night discussions.

Ultimately, the clip serves as a brief look into the strong bond between two of India's favorite wicketkeeper-batters away from the pressure of international cricket.

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2027 MS Dhoni Hookah Video
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