MS Dhoni Return Update: CSK Coach Confirms Fitness Status, Batting Position In IPL 2026

MS Dhoni comeback update: The anticipation surrounding MS Dhoni's return to the field has reached a fever pitch as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming and franchise sources provide critical updates on the veteran's recovery and expected position in the lineup.

Recovery Status: When will 'Thala' return?

After being sidelined for the opening weeks of the 2026 season due to a persistent calf strain, Dhoni is reportedly nearing 100% match fitness.

Target Match: Reports suggest Dhoni is likely to make his season debut against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23 at the Wankhede Stadium - a venue synonymous with his 2011 World Cup glory.

Progress Reports: Although MS Dhoni missed CSK's recent clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has been active in the nets, focused on range-hitting and power-play simulations. Coach Stephen Fleming noted that while the management is pleased with his progress, they are being cautious to ensure he is fully fit for the business end of the tournament.

Batting Position and Strategic Role

With the addition of Sanju Samson to CSK roster, MS Dhoni’s traditional role behind the stumps and in the middle order is seeing a tactical shift:

"Impact Player" Strategy: To manage his physical workload and the calf injury, the coaching staff is considering using Dhoni as an Impact Player. This would allow him to focus exclusively on his finishing duties during the death overs without the strain of keeping wickets for 20 overs.

Wicketkeeping Duties: In Dhoni's absence, Sanju Samson has taken over the gloves. Once Dhoni returns, the team may alternate keeping duties, or Samson could play as a specialist batter to accommodate Dhoni's return to the stumps.

Lower-Order Finisher: Regardless of the "Impact Player" rule, the management has confirmed that Dhoni will continue to occupy a slot in the lower-middle order, specifically tasked with providing a high-strike-rate finish in the final 2-3 overs.

Coach’s Perspective

Stephen Fleming emphasized that despite his injury, MS Dhoni remains the "heartbeat" of the team. "He is heavily involved in every tactical meeting," Fleming stated, reinforcing that Dhoni’s influence extends far beyond his physical presence on the pitch.