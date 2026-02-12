MS Dhoni is required to deposit ₹10 lakh to cover the costs of transcribing and translating a CD submitted as evidence in a defamation case he filed.
MS Dhoni Ordered To Pay ₹10 Lakh - Here's What High Court Said
Dhoni had initiated a ₹100 crore defamation case against former IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar, accusing him of making allegations that connected the cricketer to a 2013 betting scandal.
With IPL 2026 set to begin on March 26, MS Dhoni has already started gearing up for the new season. A recent video of him batting in the nets went viral on social media, exciting fans ahead of the tournament.
However, before IPL 2026 season gets underway, Dhoni has received an important directive from Madras High Court that requires him to deposit ₹10 lakh.
High Court Order in Defamation Case
Madras High Court has instructed MS Dhoni to deposit ₹10 lakh in connection with an ongoing defamation suit.
The amount has been directed towards covering the costs of transcribing and translating the contents of a CD submitted as part of the case. The deadline for depositing the amount is March 12, 2026.
Dhoni had filed a ₹100 crore defamation suit against retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar, who had allegedly linked him to a 2013 betting controversy. On February 11, Justice R.N. Manjula passed an interim order directing Dhoni to bear the transcription and translation expenses.
Reason Behind Payment
According to the court, process of converting the CD's contents into written and translated form is extensive and time-consuming. As the material is central to the case proceedings, the associated cost - estimated at ₹10 lakh - has been assigned to Dhoni.
The matter will proceed further after the required amount is deposited within the stipulated timeline.
Case Background
The Suit: Filed in 2014, Dhoni is seeking ₹100 crore in damages from Sampath Kumar and certain media houses for linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal.
The Contempt: In late 2023, the High Court sentenced Sampath Kumar to 15 days in prison for "contumacious" remarks against the judiciary, though the Supreme Court stayed this sentence in 2024.
Current Status: Trial is set to intensify following the translation of evidence, with an advocate commissioner previously appointed to record Dhoni's testimony to avoid security issues at the court.
Related Video
THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has MS Dhoni been asked to deposit money by the Madras High Court?
What is the defamation case about?
Dhoni filed a ₹100 crore defamation suit against retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar for allegedly linking him to a 2013 betting controversy.
When is the deadline for MS Dhoni to deposit the ₹10 lakh?
The deadline for MS Dhoni to deposit the ₹10 lakh is March 12, 2026.
What is the purpose of transcribing and translating the CD contents?
The court considers the CD's contents to be central to the case, and the transcription and translation are necessary for the proceedings.