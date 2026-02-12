MS Dhoni Ordered To Pay ₹10 Lakh - Here's What High Court Said

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







With IPL 2026 set to begin on March 26, MS Dhoni has already started gearing up for the new season. A recent video of him batting in the nets went viral on social media, exciting fans ahead of the tournament.

However, before IPL 2026 season gets underway, Dhoni has received an important directive from Madras High Court that requires him to deposit ₹10 lakh.

High Court Order in Defamation Case

Madras High Court has instructed MS Dhoni to deposit ₹10 lakh in connection with an ongoing defamation suit.

The amount has been directed towards covering the costs of transcribing and translating the contents of a CD submitted as part of the case. The deadline for depositing the amount is March 12, 2026.

Dhoni had filed a ₹100 crore defamation suit against retired IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar, who had allegedly linked him to a 2013 betting controversy. On February 11, Justice R.N. Manjula passed an interim order directing Dhoni to bear the transcription and translation expenses.

Reason Behind Payment

According to the court, process of converting the CD's contents into written and translated form is extensive and time-consuming. As the material is central to the case proceedings, the associated cost - estimated at ₹10 lakh - has been assigned to Dhoni.

The matter will proceed further after the required amount is deposited within the stipulated timeline.

Case Background

The Suit: Filed in 2014, Dhoni is seeking ₹100 crore in damages from Sampath Kumar and certain media houses for linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal.

The Contempt: In late 2023, the High Court sentenced Sampath Kumar to 15 days in prison for "contumacious" remarks against the judiciary, though the Supreme Court stayed this sentence in 2024.

Current Status: Trial is set to intensify following the translation of evidence, with an advocate commissioner previously appointed to record Dhoni's testimony to avoid security issues at the court.