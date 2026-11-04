MS Dhoni Or Sourav Ganguly? Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Favourite Captain

Sourav Ganguly or MS Dhoni? Sachin Tendulkar has finally revealed which captains he enjoyed playing under the most, and his response has attracted considerable attention. During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit on Tuesday, the legendary Indian batter named both Ganguly and Dhoni among his favourite captains. He also had words of appreciation for South Africa's current skipper, Temba Bavuma.

Who are Sachin Tendulkar's favourite captains?

During the Reddit interaction, Sachin Tendulkar was asked which captain's leadership he enjoyed the most. Rather than choosing between Ganguly and Dhoni, the Master Blaster placed both at the top of his list.

"If I were to name my favorite captains, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni would be at the top of the list," Tendulkar responded.

Interestingly, his earlier comments suggested a slight preference for Dhoni. Following India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph, Tendulkar had described MS Dhoni as the finest captain he had played under.

Their captaincy records also make for an interesting comparison. Dhoni registered a 59.52% win rate while leading India in ODIs, whereas Ganguly's success rate stood at 53.9%. However, Ganguly had a better win percentage than Dhoni in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar recalls BCCI's functioning in 1990s

Sachin Tendulkar also reflected on his own experience as India's captain and spoke about the administrative challenges he encountered during his leadership tenure. He captained India in 73 ODIs and 25 Tests, but the team struggled to deliver consistent results under him.

During the interaction, the batting legend pointed out that Indian cricket's administration lacked the professionalism that is evident today. He suggested that captains did not enjoy complete freedom in team selection during the 1990s.

Sachin Tendulkar recalled that leading the Indian team was a tremendous honour, but he did not always have the authority to choose the players he wanted. He also acknowledged that BCCI has become considerably more professional over the years compared to the 1990s, a period he described as a challenging phase for Indian cricket.