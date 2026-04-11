MS Dhoni Injury Update: Will He Play CSK vs DC Match At Chepauk?

MS Dhoni injruy update: If you were hoping to see "Thala" take the field tonight at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the latest official update is a tough pill to swallow. MS Dhoni has been officially ruled out of CSK vs DC match today, April 11, 2026.

Despite viral videos showing him hitting massive sixes in the nets earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) medical team and CEO Kasi Viswanathan have confirmed he is not yet match-fit.

Dhoni's Latest Medical Status

The Injury: MS Dhoni is recovering from a stubborn calf strain sustained just before the tournament began.

Current Activity: While he has started light batting practice, Dhoni is currently restricted to low-intensity jogging and physiotherapy.

The "Match-Ready" Gap: MS Dhoni has not yet been cleared for explosive wicketkeeping movements or high-speed sprinting, which is why he is missing tonight's clash.

Expected Return Dates

Chennai Super Kings is taking a cautious "wait-and-watch" approach to ensure he doesn't aggravate the injury in what could be his final season.

CSK vs Delhi Capitals: April 11, Chennai - 0% (Ruled Out)

CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders: April 14, Chennai - Low (Doubtful)

SRH vs CSK: April 18, Hyderabad - High (Targeted Return)

How CSK Is Handling His Absence

CSK is currently enduring its worst start in IPL history, sitting at the bottom of the table with zero wins from three matches.

Wicketkeeping: Sanju Samson is currently handling the gloves and leadership duties in the middle.

Middle Order: The team is hoping for the return of Dewald Brevis tonight to bolster a batting lineup that has struggled for momentum without Dhoni's finishing touch.

CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match - Preview

Winless CSK hosts DC at Chepauk tonight, desperate for their first victory of IPL 2026. With MS Dhoni ruled out and Sanju Samson leading, the Super Kings must fix their bowling to stop a surging Delhi top order.