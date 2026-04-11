MS Dhoni Injury Update: Will He Play CSK vs DC Match At Chepauk?

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HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Injury Update: Will He Play CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match At Chepauk?

MS Dhoni Injury Update: Will He Play CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match At Chepauk?

MS Dhoni is currently recuperating from a lingering calf injury he picked up just before the start of IPL 2026.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 03:47 PM (IST)

MS Dhoni injruy update: If you were hoping to see "Thala" take the field tonight at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the latest official update is a tough pill to swallow. MS Dhoni has been officially ruled out of CSK vs DC match today, April 11, 2026.

Despite viral videos showing him hitting massive sixes in the nets earlier this week, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) medical team and CEO Kasi Viswanathan have confirmed he is not yet match-fit.

Dhoni's Latest Medical Status

The Injury: MS Dhoni is recovering from a stubborn calf strain sustained just before the tournament began.

Current Activity: While he has started light batting practice, Dhoni is currently restricted to low-intensity jogging and physiotherapy.

The "Match-Ready" Gap: MS Dhoni has not yet been cleared for explosive wicketkeeping movements or high-speed sprinting, which is why he is missing tonight's clash.

Expected Return Dates

Chennai Super Kings is taking a cautious "wait-and-watch" approach to ensure he doesn't aggravate the injury in what could be his final season.

CSK vs Delhi Capitals: April 11, Chennai - 0% (Ruled Out)

CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders: April 14, Chennai - Low (Doubtful)

SRH vs CSK: April 18, Hyderabad - High (Targeted Return)

How CSK Is Handling His Absence

CSK is currently enduring its worst start in IPL history, sitting at the bottom of the table with zero wins from three matches.

Wicketkeeping: Sanju Samson is currently handling the gloves and leadership duties in the middle.

Middle Order: The team is hoping for the return of Dewald Brevis tonight to bolster a batting lineup that has struggled for momentum without Dhoni's finishing touch.

CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match - Preview

Winless CSK hosts DC at Chepauk tonight, desperate for their first victory of IPL 2026. With MS Dhoni ruled out and Sanju Samson leading, the Super Kings must fix their bowling to stop a surging Delhi top order.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is MS Dhoni playing in the CSK vs DC match on April 11, 2026?

No, MS Dhoni has been officially ruled out of the CSK vs DC match on April 11, 2026. He is not yet match-fit according to the CSK medical team and CEO.

What injury is MS Dhoni recovering from?

MS Dhoni is recovering from a calf strain that he sustained just before the tournament began. He is currently undergoing physiotherapy and light activities.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return?

MS Dhoni is targeted to return for the SRH vs CSK match on April 18 in Hyderabad. His return for the April 14 match against KKR is doubtful.

Who is handling wicketkeeping duties in MS Dhoni's absence?

Sanju Samson is currently handling the gloves and leadership duties for CSK in MS Dhoni's absence.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 11 Apr 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK Vs DC IPL MS Dhoni Injury Update IPL 2026
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