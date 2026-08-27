MS Dhoni Wanted 25% Of CSK? Here’s The Truth Behind Rs 3,820 Crore Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports claimed MS Dhoni sought 25% stake in CSK.

Chopra questioned claims, citing the unrealistic financial commitment involved.

Chopra believes story was

A report claiming that MS Dhoni sought a 25% stake in the Chennai Super Kings franchise has triggered fresh speculation around the former captain's relationship with the IPL giant. But former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has now questioned the entire story, calling the reported figures unrealistic and suggesting that it could be a planted story.

There has been no official confirmation from Dhoni or CSK regarding any such stake negotiations.

Dhoni-CSK Stake Claim Raises Eyebrows

According to the reports, Dhoni had allegedly sought a 25% stake in CSK, with the figure later said to have changed during negotiations. Further claims suggested that the franchise eventually discussed or offered a 5.5% stake.

The reports also sparked speculation about a possible disagreement between Dhoni and the CSK management.

However, Chopra has strongly questioned those claims.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India batter pointed to CSK's reported valuation and argued that a 25% stake would involve an enormous financial commitment.

Aakash Chopra Does The ₹3,820 Crore Math

Chopra said that if CSK were valued at around $1.8 billion, a 25% stake would be worth roughly $450 million.

He referred to the figure as being around $400 million and said that acquiring such a stake would require a massive investment rather than simply being handed over by a franchise.

“It's unrealistic. This isn't possible. No one gives $400 million to anyone. In fact, you have to invest $400 million to get a 25 per cent stake,” Chopra said.

He also pointed out that even a much smaller stake in a franchise of CSK's size would represent a huge amount of money.

Reports of 3.5% and 5.5% stakes have also circulated, but neither CSK nor Dhoni has publicly confirmed the details.

Chopra Calls Story ‘Planted’

Chopra went further while discussing the reported sequence of negotiations.

He questioned how a story could move from Dhoni allegedly demanding 25%, to discussions around smaller percentages and eventually a reported 5.5% offer.

“I feel it is a planted story. I don't know who has planted it,” Chopra said, while also making it clear that he could not label the report fake because he did not have verified information.

His comments therefore do not establish that the reports are false, but they have added considerable doubt around the claims.

Dhoni's Long CSK Association

Dhoni has been synonymous with CSK for most of his IPL career, apart from the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the franchise was suspended.

He has scored 5,439 IPL runs and remains one of the most influential figures in CSK's history.

Dhoni did not play in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with injury, but his association with the franchise continued to attract major attention.

For now, the reported stake negotiations remain unverified. Chopra's comments have shifted the focus from speculation over a potential Dhoni-CSK rift to a bigger question: was there ever a 25% stake negotiation in the first place?