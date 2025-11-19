10 Iconic MS Dhoni Moments That Defined His Legendary Career

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, widely celebrated for his calm temperament and extraordinary finishing abilities, has given cricket fans countless unforgettable moments.

Here are 10 standout events from MS Dhoni's illustrious career:

2011 World Cup Final Six - MS Dhoni sealed India’s second ODI World Cup after 28 years with a massive six over long-on against Sri Lanka.

2007 T20 World Cup Final Strategy - MS Dhoni's bold decision to entrust the final over to young Joginder Sharma helped India clinch the inaugural T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Record Fastest Stumping - MS Dhoni executed the fastest stumping in international cricket in 2018, dismissing Keemo Paul of the West Indies in just 0.08 seconds.

2013 Champions Trophy Final Gamble - In the final against England, Dhoni gave the ball to Ishant Sharma, who had been expensive, only for him to take two wickets in two balls, turning the game in India’s favor.

First International Century - MS Dhoni marked his arrival on the world stage with a stunning 148 off 123 balls against Pakistan in 2005 at Visakhapatnam.

Retirement via Instagram - True to his understated style, Dhoni announced his international retirement in August 2020 through a heartfelt Instagram post.

2018 IPL Comeback - Leading the Chennai Super Kings after a two-year suspension, Dhoni orchestrated a sensational IPL title win, proving critics wrong.

2016 T20 World Cup Run-Out - Against Bangladesh, Dhoni executed a lightning-fast run-out on the final ball, winning the match by a single run.

183 vs Sri Lanka* - MS Dhoni's unbeaten 183 in Jaipur in 2005 remains the highest ODI score by a wicketkeeper.

2010 IPL Final Triumph - Indian Premier League (IPL) legend MS Dhoni’s tactical acumen led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to defend a strong total against Mumbai Indians, winning their first IPL trophy.

Also on ABP Live | Hardik Pandya Turns Devotional, Sings Bhajan With Girlfriend Mahika Sharma - WATCH

Also on ABP Live | MS Dhoni Net Worth In 2025: Salary, IPL Income, Endorsements, Assets, & Investments