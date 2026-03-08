MS Dhoni is in Ahmedabad to watch the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His presence is seen as a source of nostalgia and motivation for the Indian team.
MS Dhoni Arrives In Ahmedabad For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final - Watch
IND VS NZ T20 World Cup Final: MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad to support India as they chase a record third T20 World Cup title against their rivals, New Zealand.
The "Captain Cool" effect has officially arrived in Gujarat. MS Dhoni landed in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, ready to witness India's attempt to defend their crown against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His presence adds a massive layer of nostalgia and motivation for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side as they look to replicate the magic Dhoni first created nearly two decades ago. Dhoni, who recently turned 44, was spotted at the Mumbai semi-final alongside his wife, Sakshi, and a star-studded gallery including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Sharma. Now, the man who led India to the inaugural 2007 trophy is here to see if India can become the first-ever three-time T20 World Cup champions.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives at Ahmedabad— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, to be played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5Q6gNuIcsQ
The Weight of History
India is standing on the precipice of several world records today. Under Dhoni, India won the first-ever title in 2007, but the current squad is chasing "firsts" that even the legends didn't achieve. No host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup. India aims to break this 19-year jinx tonight. India could become the first team in history to defend a T20 World Cup title successfully.
A win today makes India the first nation to claim three T20 World Cup trophies.
Different Paths To The Finals
Both finalists arrive in Ahmedabad after thrilling semi-final performances that redefined T20 batting standards.
After a shaky Super Eight run, the Black Caps dismantled South Africa in the semi-final. Chasing 170, they reached the target in a mere 12.5 overs, powered by Finn Allen’s record-breaking 33-ball century.
The Men in Blue survived a scare against England in a game where they posted a mammoth 253/7. Despite England's late surge, India held their nerve to win by just seven runs, proving their bowling depth under pressure.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is MS Dhoni in Ahmedabad?
What significant records could India achieve with a win?
India could become the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to successfully defend the title, and the first nation to win three T20 World Cup trophies.
How did India reach the T20 World Cup final?
India posted a high score of 253/7 against England in their semi-final. Despite a late challenge from England, India secured a narrow seven-run victory.
How did New Zealand qualify for the final?
New Zealand chased down 170 runs in just 12.5 overs in their semi-final against South Africa. Finn Allen's century was instrumental in their dominant victory.