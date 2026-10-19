MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani were seen at Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. They were enjoying attractions at a festive gathering at Reliance Greens.
WATCH: MS Dhoni & Anant Ambani Enjoy Navratri Festivities, Viral Video Shows Fun Fair Moments
MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani were spotted enjoying Navratri festivities, with a viral video capturing their carnival ride adventures.
- MS Dhoni, Anant Ambani seen celebrating Navratri in Jamnagar.
- Video showed Dhoni humorously declining a ride, fearing sickness.
- The viral outing highlighted their long-standing friendly bond.
MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani have given social media quite the moment to talk about, with a video showing the former India captain joining the businessman for Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar gaining traction online. The clip reportedly comes from a festive gathering at Reliance Greens, where the two were seen enjoying attractions at a fair or carnival. Their relaxed outing, featuring amusement rides and a light-hearted exchange, has caught the attention of fans eager to catch a glimpse of Dhoni away from cricket.
Dhoni & Anant Ambani Make The Most Of Festivities
MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani enjoying a fun ride on a jhoola ❤ https://t.co/sLNMV9YnyB— Arav (@context313) October 18, 2026
In the video, Dhoni and Anant appear to enjoy a ride on a jhula before moving towards another attraction.
Anant is then seen approaching a rotating cabin ride and seemingly encouraging Dhoni to join him.
It is Dhoni’s reaction to the invitation that has caught viewers’ attention, with the former India captain appearing to gesture that the ride might make him throw up.
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The brief interaction adds a playful touch to the clip, offering a glimpse of the pair enjoying the festive atmosphere rather than being surrounded by the usual sporting or business spotlight.
Dhoni & The Ambani Family Share A Longstanding Bond
Dhoni and Anant Ambani have been seen together at several high-profile family occasions over the years, reflecting their friendly association.
The cricketer was also among the notable personalities present at the Ambani family’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024.
The latest clip has once again brought their connection into focus, with the two appearing to enjoy a relaxed outing amid the festivities.
While the video continues to circulate across social media, it is the combination of Navratri celebrations, amusement rides and Dhoni’s seemingly playful response that has drawn viewers in.
For fans accustomed to seeing Dhoni in the intensity of cricket, the viral moment offers a different glimpse of the former India captain enjoying time away from the field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where were MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani seen together recently?
What kind of activities were Dhoni and Ambani doing at the event?
They were enjoying various amusement rides at a fair or carnival, including a jhula. Anant Ambani also encouraged Dhoni to join him on a rotating cabin ride.
What was MS Dhoni's reaction to the rotating cabin ride?
Dhoni appeared to gesture that the rotating cabin ride might make him throw up. This brief, playful interaction caught viewers' attention.
Do MS Dhoni and the Ambani family have a bond?
Yes, MS Dhoni and the Ambani family share a longstanding bond. He has attended several high-profile family occasions, including pre-wedding celebrations in 2024.