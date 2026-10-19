WATCH: MS Dhoni & Anant Ambani Enjoy Navratri Festivities, Viral Video Shows Fun Fair Moments

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni, Anant Ambani seen celebrating Navratri in Jamnagar.

Video showed Dhoni humorously declining a ride, fearing sickness.

The viral outing highlighted their long-standing friendly bond.

MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani have given social media quite the moment to talk about, with a video showing the former India captain joining the businessman for Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar gaining traction online. The clip reportedly comes from a festive gathering at Reliance Greens, where the two were seen enjoying attractions at a fair or carnival. Their relaxed outing, featuring amusement rides and a light-hearted exchange, has caught the attention of fans eager to catch a glimpse of Dhoni away from cricket.

Dhoni & Anant Ambani Make The Most Of Festivities

MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani enjoying a fun ride on a jhoola ❤ https://t.co/sLNMV9YnyB — Arav (@context313) October 18, 2026

In the video, Dhoni and Anant appear to enjoy a ride on a jhula before moving towards another attraction.

Anant is then seen approaching a rotating cabin ride and seemingly encouraging Dhoni to join him.

It is Dhoni’s reaction to the invitation that has caught viewers’ attention, with the former India captain appearing to gesture that the ride might make him throw up.

Read More: India vs New Zealand Full Series Schedule: Match Dates, Timings, Live Streaming & More

The brief interaction adds a playful touch to the clip, offering a glimpse of the pair enjoying the festive atmosphere rather than being surrounded by the usual sporting or business spotlight.

Dhoni & The Ambani Family Share A Longstanding Bond

Dhoni and Anant Ambani have been seen together at several high-profile family occasions over the years, reflecting their friendly association.

The cricketer was also among the notable personalities present at the Ambani family’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024.

The latest clip has once again brought their connection into focus, with the two appearing to enjoy a relaxed outing amid the festivities.

While the video continues to circulate across social media, it is the combination of Navratri celebrations, amusement rides and Dhoni’s seemingly playful response that has drawn viewers in.

For fans accustomed to seeing Dhoni in the intensity of cricket, the viral moment offers a different glimpse of the former India captain enjoying time away from the field.