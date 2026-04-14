Mother Sold Jewelry, Family Struggled For Meals - SRH Pacer's Emotional Journey

Sakib Hussain made a dream start to his IPL career, becoming one of the few bowlers to take four or more wickets on debut. Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, he delivered an impressive spell of 4 for 24 in his four overs.

Interestingly, his teammate Prafull Hinge also picked up four wickets in the same match, making it a memorable outing for both debutants. Behind this headline-making performance lies a story of immense struggle and perseverance.

Coming from a humble background, Sakib grew up in poverty. During his time with Kolkata Knight Riders, an interview shared by the franchise revealed the hardships his family faced. His father spoke about days when arranging even a single meal was a challenge, adding that Sakib was always aware of their financial situation.

Mother’s Sacrifice

In the same interview, Sakib’s mother recalled a touching moment when her son needed cricket shoes, but the family couldn’t afford them. Seeing his disappointment, she eventually sold her jewelry to buy him the pair he needed, a sacrifice that played a small but crucial role in his journey.

Sakib’s father, a farmer, struggled with knee problems that prevented him from working. Sakib himself asked his father to stop working due to his condition.

Initially, Sakib had dreams of joining the Indian Army, but his path changed when he began playing tennis-ball cricket. Encouraged by friends who recognized his talent, he decided to pursue cricket professionally.

Journey to IPL

Hailing from Gopalganj in Bihar, Sakib first entered IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for ₹20 lakh in 2024, though he didn’t get a chance to play. After being released, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up for ₹30 lakh in IPL 2026 - a decision that paid off instantly with his stunning debut.

His rise can be traced back to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he represented Bihar and made an immediate impact, including a four-wicket haul early in his career. With scouts from multiple IPL teams watching, his performances didn’t go unnoticed, eventually paving the way for his breakthrough moment on the big stage.