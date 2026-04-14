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HomeSportsCricketMother Sold Jewelry, Family Struggled For Meals - SRH Pacer's Emotional Journey

Mother Sold Jewelry, Family Struggled For Meals - SRH Pacer's Emotional Journey

Sakib’s father recalled times when even arranging a single meal was difficult, noting that Sakib was always conscious of the family’s financial struggles.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

Sakib Hussain made a dream start to his IPL career, becoming one of the few bowlers to take four or more wickets on debut. Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, he delivered an impressive spell of 4 for 24 in his four overs.

Interestingly, his teammate Prafull Hinge also picked up four wickets in the same match, making it a memorable outing for both debutants. Behind this headline-making performance lies a story of immense struggle and perseverance.

Coming from a humble background, Sakib grew up in poverty. During his time with Kolkata Knight Riders, an interview shared by the franchise revealed the hardships his family faced. His father spoke about days when arranging even a single meal was a challenge, adding that Sakib was always aware of their financial situation.

Mother’s Sacrifice

In the same interview, Sakib’s mother recalled a touching moment when her son needed cricket shoes, but the family couldn’t afford them. Seeing his disappointment, she eventually sold her jewelry to buy him the pair he needed, a sacrifice that played a small but crucial role in his journey.

Sakib’s father, a farmer, struggled with knee problems that prevented him from working. Sakib himself asked his father to stop working due to his condition.

Initially, Sakib had dreams of joining the Indian Army, but his path changed when he began playing tennis-ball cricket. Encouraged by friends who recognized his talent, he decided to pursue cricket professionally.

Journey to IPL

Hailing from Gopalganj in Bihar, Sakib first entered IPL when Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for ₹20 lakh in 2024, though he didn’t get a chance to play. After being released, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up for ₹30 lakh in IPL 2026 - a decision that paid off instantly with his stunning debut.

His rise can be traced back to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he represented Bihar and made an immediate impact, including a four-wicket haul early in his career. With scouts from multiple IPL teams watching, his performances didn’t go unnoticed, eventually paving the way for his breakthrough moment on the big stage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Sakib Hussain perform in his IPL debut?

Sakib Hussain had a dream debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking an impressive 4 wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.

What challenges did Sakib Hussain's family face?

Sakib grew up in poverty, with his father struggling due to knee problems and his mother making sacrifices, like selling jewelry, to support his cricket dreams.

What was Sakib Hussain's initial career aspiration?

Initially, Sakib Hussain aspired to join the Indian Army, but his path changed after he started playing tennis-ball cricket and was encouraged to pursue it professionally.

How did Sakib Hussain reach the IPL?

After being signed by Kolkata Knight Riders and later released, Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up. His strong performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bihar were key to his IPL breakthrough.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL IPL 2026 Sakib Hussain
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