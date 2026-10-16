IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketMost Wides, No-Balls In T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Leads List, Check Top 10

Most Wides, No-Balls In T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Leads List, Check Top 10

Arshdeep has bowled 150 wides and no-balls in T20Is, including 132 wides and 18 no-balls.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

In cricket, even a small mistake by a bowler can have a significant impact on the outcome of a match. This is particularly true in T20 Internationals, where every run matters and the momentum can shift within a few deliveries. Wides and no-balls give the opposition additional runs and can put extra pressure on the bowling side.

According to the latest statistics provided, Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh tops the list of bowlers who have conceded the most wides and no-balls in T20 Internationals.

Arshdeep has bowled 150 wides and no-balls in T20Is, including 132 wides and 18 no-balls. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman occupies second place with 146 such deliveries, while Ireland's Mark Adair is third with 143.

Mustafizur Rahman Holds Second Spot

Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has conceded 135 wides and 11 no-balls, taking his combined tally to 146. Ireland's Mark Adair follows him with 132 wides and 11 no-balls, bringing his total to 143.

Hardik Pandya Also Features On List

India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also among the bowlers with a high number of wides and no-balls in T20Is. He has bowled 116 such deliveries, comprising 112 wides and four no-balls. Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava has the same combined tally, with 96 wides and 20 no-balls.

Other Bowlers In List

New Zealand's Tim Southee has delivered 113 wides and no-balls, followed by West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd with 112 and Jason Holder with 111. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has conceded 105 such deliveries, while Australia's Mitchell Starc completes the list with 101.

Wides And No-Balls Are Only One Measure

Maintaining control over line and length is important in T20 cricket, where extra deliveries can provide batters with valuable scoring opportunities. However, the number of wides and no-balls alone does not determine a bowler's overall performance. Wickets, economy rate, consistency and contributions in crucial situations are also important factors when evaluating a bowler's effectiveness.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 16 Oct 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Arshdeep Singh IND Vs WI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: PM Modi Praises RR Batting Star; Cricketer's Reaction Steals The Show
Watch: PM Modi Praises RR Batting Star; Cricketer's Reaction Steals The Show
Cricket
Former India Opener Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Former India Opener Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Cricket
‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Cheeky Warning To Paparazzi - WATCH
‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaoge’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Cheeky Warning To Paparazzi - WATCH
Cricket
PM Modi Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph
PM Meets Asian Games Gold-Winning Indian Cricket Teams After Historic Double Triumph
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget