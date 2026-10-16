Most Wides, No-Balls In T20Is: Arshdeep Singh Leads List, Check Top 10

In cricket, even a small mistake by a bowler can have a significant impact on the outcome of a match. This is particularly true in T20 Internationals, where every run matters and the momentum can shift within a few deliveries. Wides and no-balls give the opposition additional runs and can put extra pressure on the bowling side.

According to the latest statistics provided, Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh tops the list of bowlers who have conceded the most wides and no-balls in T20 Internationals.

Arshdeep has bowled 150 wides and no-balls in T20Is, including 132 wides and 18 no-balls. Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman occupies second place with 146 such deliveries, while Ireland's Mark Adair is third with 143.

Mustafizur Rahman Holds Second Spot

Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has conceded 135 wides and 11 no-balls, taking his combined tally to 146. Ireland's Mark Adair follows him with 132 wides and 11 no-balls, bringing his total to 143.

Hardik Pandya Also Features On List

India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also among the bowlers with a high number of wides and no-balls in T20Is. He has bowled 116 such deliveries, comprising 112 wides and four no-balls. Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava has the same combined tally, with 96 wides and 20 no-balls.

Other Bowlers In List

New Zealand's Tim Southee has delivered 113 wides and no-balls, followed by West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd with 112 and Jason Holder with 111. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has conceded 105 such deliveries, while Australia's Mitchell Starc completes the list with 101.

Wides And No-Balls Are Only One Measure

Maintaining control over line and length is important in T20 cricket, where extra deliveries can provide batters with valuable scoring opportunities. However, the number of wides and no-balls alone does not determine a bowler's overall performance. Wickets, economy rate, consistency and contributions in crucial situations are also important factors when evaluating a bowler's effectiveness.