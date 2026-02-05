Most Wickets In T20 World Cup History And Bowlers With World Cup Final Maidens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the high-stakes environment of the T20 World Cup, where batters often command the spotlight, these five bowlers have carved out legacies through consistency and wicket-taking prowess.

According to the official records on ESPNcricinfo, here are the top five bowlers with the most wickets in the tournament's history.

1. Shakib Al Hasan (50 Wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan stands alone as the most successful bowler in T20 World Cup history. Representing Bangladesh in every edition from the inaugural 2007 tournament to 2024, he has amassed 50 wickets in 43 matches.

His record is built on incredible control and an economy rate of 6.86. Shakib’s best performance came against Papua New Guinea in 2021, where he claimed 4 for 9, underlining his status as a master of the left-arm spin craft.

2. Shahid Afridi (39 Wickets)

Pakistan's legendary all-rounder, Shahid "Boom Boom" Afridi, held the record for several years before being surpassed by Shakib. In 34 matches, Afridi claimed 39 wickets with his aggressive leg-spin.

He was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2009 title victory, where his ability to pick up middle-order wickets frequently derailed opposition momentum. His career economy of 6.71 remains one of the best among high-volume wicket-takers.

3. Lasith Malinga (38 Wickets)

The "Slinga" from Sri Lanka is the most prolific fast bowler on this list. Across 31 matches, Malinga took 38 wickets, utilizing his signature toe-crushing yorkers and deceptive slower balls.

Malinga famously captained Sri Lanka to the title in 2014 and remains the only bowler on this list to have recorded a five-wicket haul in the tournament (5 for 31 against England in 2012).

4. Wanindu Hasaranga (37 Wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga has enjoyed a meteoric rise, reaching the fourth spot in just 19 matches. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner has taken 37 wickets at a staggering average of 11.72, the lowest among all top bowlers.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker in both the 2021 and 2022 editions, proving his ability to dominate modern batting lineups with his lethal googly.

5. Rashid Khan (37 Wickets)

Sharing the fourth spot with Hasaranga is Afghanistan’s captain, Rashid Khan. In 23 matches, Rashid has secured 37 wickets.

Known for his quick arm action and mystery variations, he has been the backbone of Afghanistan's rise on the global stage. His best figures of 4 for 9 highlight his capacity to single-handedly dismantle an innings.

Leaderboard: Most Wickets in T20 World Cup

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Shakib Al Hasan 43 50 20.12 6.86 Shahid Afridi 34 39 23.25 6.71 Lasith Malinga 31 38 20.07 7.43 Wanindu Hasaranga 19 37 11.72 6.00 Rashid Khan 23 37 14.89 6.30

In world of T20 cricket, wickets are often used as the primary parameter to judge a bowler's impact. However, the ability to choke the run flow and deliver a maiden over is equally vital, as it builds the scoreboard pressure that leads to mistakes.

Delivering six consecutive dot balls is difficult in any match, but achieving this in a World Cup final, where the stakes are at their highest, requires immense heart and technical precision.

While many have tried to contain the world's best batters on the grandest stage, only a select few have managed to keep the scoreboard stationary for an entire over.

1. S. SREESANTH (2007 vs PAKISTAN)

During the high-voltage inaugural final in Johannesburg, India’s Sreesanth showcased a unique blend of aggression and control. While he proved to be expensive across his three-over spell, he managed to bowl a maiden in the fourth over of the innings.

By keeping Pakistan’s Younis Khan quiet for six consecutive deliveries, he provided a crucial period of pressure that assisted India in defending their modest total.

2. MOHAMMAD AMIR (2009 vs SRI LANKA)

At just 17 years old, Mohammad Amir produced one of the most memorable opening overs in the history of the tournament. In the 2009 final at Lord’s, the left-arm seamer began the match with a wicket-maiden.

He utilized a series of short-pitched deliveries to remove the tournament’s most prolific batter, Tillakaratne Dilshan, setting the stage for Pakistan's eventual title win.

3. ANGELO MATHEWS (2012 vs WEST INDIES)

Angelo Mathews displayed exceptional discipline in the 2012 final held in Colombo. Tasked with opening the bowling for Sri Lanka, Mathews delivered a wicket-maiden in the very first over of the match.

By dismissing Johnson Charles and conceding zero runs, he gave the home crowd immediate hope, even though the West Indies would later recover to claim the trophy.

4. SAMUEL BADREE (2016 vs ENGLAND)

The West Indian leg-spinner was often the secret to his team’s success due to his ability to bowl with the new ball. In the 2016 final at Eden Gardens, Badree delivered a vital maiden over against England in the fifth over of the match.

His accuracy made it impossible for the English batters to find a gap, reinforcing his status as the premier defensive spinner of that era.

5. ADIL RASHID (2022 vs PAKISTAN)

Adil Rashid was the architect of England’s bowling dominance in the 2022 final at the MCG. In the 12th over of the Pakistan innings, the wrist-spinner bowled a wicket-maiden that included the massive scalp of Babar Azam.

This over effectively stalled Pakistan's middle-order progress and ensured England chased a manageable target to win their second T20 World Cup title.