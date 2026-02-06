Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMost Sixes, Fastest 150: Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shattered In IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final

14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes history with a 71-ball 150 and 150 boundary runs in his 175(80) during the U19 WC Final, alongside a record 30 tournament sixes.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 03:52 PM (IST)

In U19 World Cup Final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reached his 150 in a mere 71 balls, shattering the previous tournament record of 98 balls set by England’s Ben Mayes. His final score of 175 off 80 deliveries was a masterpiece of boundary-hitting, operating at a massive 218.75 strike rate.

Perhaps the most staggering statistic of the afternoon was that 150 of his 175 runs came solely from boundaries. He dismantled the English attack with 15 fours and 15 sixes, meaning he barely had to run for the vast majority of his historic knock.

Shattering The Most Sixes Record

Sooryavanshi hasn't just been hitting boundaries; he has been clearing the stadium with a frequency never before seen in youth cricket. Throughout this tournament, he displayed a level of aerial dominance that borders on the surreal. He finished the campaign with a staggering 30 sixes in just 7 matches.

This tally is more than a personal milestone; it is a statistical masterclass. By clearing the ropes 15 times in the final alone, he reached the 30-six mark for the tournament, effectively doubling the previous records of tournament legends. Whether facing raw pace or deceptive spin, the "Young King" averaged over four sixes per game, turning every powerplay into a highlight reel for the global audience.

The "AB de Villiers" Moment

While his World Cup exploits have captured global attention, the foundation for this reputation was laid earlier this season. During the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, Sooryavanshi produced a knock once considered impossible.

He smashed the fastest 150 in List A history, reaching the milestone in just 59 balls. In doing so, he removed one of the most iconic names from the record books: AB de Villiers. The legendary South African had held the record since the 2015 World Cup, where he reached 150 in 64 balls. To see a teenager eclipse a peak "Mr. 360" is a testament to the changing of the guard in world cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Under 19 World Cup Final IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
