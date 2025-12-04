Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Most-Searched Terms In India In 2025: IPL, Asia Cup And...

Most-Searched Terms In India In 2025: IPL, Asia Cup And...

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 04:22 PM (IST)
It's that time of the year when Google unveils its annual rundown of what people searched for the most. The company has now published its list of India's top trending searches for 2025 - and, unsurprisingly, AI dominated the charts.

Top Search Trends in India for 2025

According to data released by Google on Thursday, Indian Premier League (IPL) retained its position as the most-searched term in the country.

The surprise, however, came from the rapid rise of artificial intelligence in search behaviour. Unlike 2024 - which had no AI-related queries in the top 10 - Google Gemini emerged as the second most-searched term in 2025. Meanwhile, xAI’s Grok chatbot secured the eighth spot.

In an unexpected twist, ChatGPT, despite being the most widely used AI chatbot globally, did not make it into India’s top 10 searches this year.

In addition to this, major sporting events such as ICC Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, and Women’s World Cup also featured prominently among year’s most searched topics.

Top searched terms in India:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Google Gemini

Asia Cup

ICC Champions Trophy

Pro Kabaddi League

Maha Kumbh Mela

Women’s World Cup

Grok

Saiyaara

Dharmendra

IPL 2026 Player Auction is set to take place on December 16, 2025, marking a high-stakes, one-day mini-auction event. Breaking with tradition, the auction will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, making it the third consecutive time the event has been hosted outside India.

This year is a mini-auction, meaning franchises had the flexibility to retain as many players as they wished, unlike the restrictive mega-auction format. Following the retention deadline, a total of 77 slots remain to be filled across all ten teams, with 31 of those reserved for overseas players.

The ten franchises collectively have a remaining purse of ₹237.55 crore to spend. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lead the pack with the largest budget at ₹64.30 crore, while Mumbai Indians (MI) have the smallest with just ₹2.75 crore.

A massive total of 1,355 players have registered their names, creating intense competition for the limited available slots. 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Champions Trophy IPL Asia Cup IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Most-Searched Terms
