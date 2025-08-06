Most 'Player Of The Series' Awards In Cricket History: India Shines In Global Ranking

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMost 'Player Of The Series' Awards In Cricket History: India Shines In Global Ranking

Check below the all-time list for the most Player of the Series awards in international cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)

In cricket, individual brilliance is recognized through awards like the Player of the Match for standout performances in a single game, and Player of the Series for consistent excellence across an entire series.

Recently, Shubman Gill and Harry Brook earned this honor in the gripping five-match Test series between India and England.

But who leads the all-time list for the most Player of the Series awards in international cricket?

5. David Warner – 13 Awards

Australia’s explosive opener David Warner rounds off the top five. He featured in 126 series, playing 383 matches, and earned the Player of the Series title 13 times. Warner won the award 5 times in Tests, 3 in ODIs, and 5 in T20Is, highlighting his impact across all formats.

4. Jacques Kallis – 15 Awards

Former South African great Jacques Kallis played a key role in his team's successes over the years. In 148 series comprising 519 matches, he bagged 15 series awards—9 in Test cricket and 6 in ODIs, showcasing his value as a top-order batter and dependable bowler.

3. Shakib Al Hasan – 17 Awards

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sits third on this prestigious list. Having played 447 matches in 162 series, Shakib’s all-around prowess earned him the Player of the Series title 17 times—7 in ODIs, 5 in Tests, and others spread across formats.

2. Sachin Tendulkar – 20 Awards

Not far behind is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was the heartbeat of Indian cricket for over two decades. He competed in 183 series, amassing 664 appearances. Tendulkar received the Player of the Series honor 20 times, which includes a staggering 15 in ODIs and 5 in Test cricket.

1. Virat Kohli – 21 Awards

Topping the list is India’s modern-day batting maestro, Virat Kohli. Having featured in 166 international series so far, across 550 matches, Kohli has claimed the Player of the Series title 21 times. His breakdown includes 11 awards in ODIs, 7 in T20Is, and 3 in Test matches. This speaks volumes of his adaptability and match-winning capabilities across formats.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Cricket Records IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Player Of The Series Awards
