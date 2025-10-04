Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report

Mohsin Naqvi To Be Awarded Gold Medal In Pakistan For Asia Cup Trophy Episode: Report

The honour comes in acknowledgment of what the organisers termed his “principled and bold stance” during the Asia Cup final trophy handover controversy.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s Interior Minister, will be awarded the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal, The Independent reported.

The honour comes in acknowledgment of what the organisers termed his “principled and bold stance” during the Asia Cup final trophy handover controversy.

As per the report, the announcement was made by Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, who heads the Sindh and Karachi Basketball Associations. Jamal stated that Naqvi’s conduct had “revived national pride” during a period marked by intense political and sporting friction with India.

Controversy overshadowing India’s triumph

Asia Cup 2025 concluded in dramatic fashion on September 18, with controversy overshadowing India’s title triumph. Following their five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at Dubai International Stadium, the presentation ceremony descended into chaos as India declined to accept the trophy from ACC President and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

With the Indian players refusing to acknowledge him, Naqvi was seen leaving the stage carrying the trophy, leading to a delay of nearly an hour in the proceedings. While Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Kuldeep Yadav collected their individual awards, the ceremony wrapped up abruptly without the team lifting the trophy.

Despite the awkward turn of events, Suryakumar Yadav’s side celebrated their victory with full enthusiasm, choosing to focus on the win rather than the controversy.

"They (India) are the No. 1-ranked team, but their actions are third-rate. Mohsin Naqvi will present the trophy. If they refuse to accept, they would be disgraced in the eyes of the world. The trophy should not be handed over," former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali told Pakistan's Arynews TV.

"You're the No.1 team, you played well and won, but what is this stubbornness? Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the Asian Cricket Council. Suppose it had been an ICC event, and Pakistan refused to accept the trophy from Jay Shah, Pakistan would have been wrong there," said Basit.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Asia Cup Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup 2025 Mohsin Naqvi Gold Medal
