PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi warned senior players due to fractured team dynamics and the perception that they prioritize individual milestones over collective international victory. This followed poor performances in global events.
Mohsin Naqvi Launches Brutal Attack On Babar Azam, Team: 'Some Players Play For Themselves'
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has launched a scathing attack on senior cricketers, warning that players choosing milestones over country will be dropped.
- PCB chairman criticized players for prioritizing individual milestones.
- Babar Azam faces scrutiny over declining batting tempo.
- Board mandates domestic play; drops players chasing personal records.
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has issued a remarkably fierce public warning to senior national cricketers following a string of highly embarrassing tournament exits. Expressing deep frustration over fractured team dynamics, the administrative chief accused unnamed squad members of prioritising individual milestones over collective international victory. The pointed remarks land amidst intense global scrutiny regarding former captain Babar Azam's increasingly slow batting approach.
Playing For Individual Passions
The blunt assessment occurred during an official media interaction, following poor campaigns across multiple global events. Senior leadership faces growing anger from passionate subcontinental supporters.
"Some players play for themselves rather than for the country & such attitudes have harmed the team's progress," Mohsin Naqvi explicitly stated during the press briefing.
Though the board chief deliberately avoided naming specific individuals, analysts instantly connected the warning to top-order anchors. The national team has rapidly declined across all three international cricket formats.
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Babar Facing Scrutiny
The star batter remains under immense pressure from former players due to a noticeably declining scoring tempo. His One Day International scoring rate recently plummeted from eighty-six down to seventy-six.
A recent sluggish knock of sixty-four runs off ninety deliveries during a steep run-chase against New Zealand amplified public anger. Critics argue such displays directly cripple team momentum.
Despite maintaining his position as the highest run-scorer in twenty-over international history, an overall strike rate of 128 remains a massive talking point amongst prominent tactical commentators.
Domestic Participation Made Mandatory
In direct response to the prolonged slump, the governing body has officially structured a strict central contract system. Separate performance brackets now exist for distinct playing formats.
The revised administrative policy firmly mandates that every single senior player must participate in domestic competitions. Individuals must definitively prove their physical fitness before gaining national selection.
The board boss explicitly warned that established stars who continue to chase personal milestones over collective victories will be ruthlessly dropped from the international matchday setup moving forward.
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Afridi Defends Stars
The internal friction comes immediately after a rare positive sporting result away from home. The squad managed to secure a hard-fought 2-1 bilateral series victory against Australia.
The prominent top-order batsman finished the overseas tour as the highest run-scorer for his side. He accumulated 125 runs across three innings, averaging a respectable forty-one.
Experienced fast bowler Shaheen Afridi publicly defended his senior colleagues following the series win. However, management looks determined to enforce sweeping structural changes across the entire setup.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman issue a warning to senior cricketers?
What criticism is Babar Azam currently facing?
Babar Azam is under pressure for his declining scoring tempo, particularly in ODIs where his strike rate dropped from 86 to 76. A slow knock of 64 runs off 90 deliveries against New Zealand amplified public anger.
What new policy has the PCB introduced for senior players?
The PCB has structured a strict central contract system, making domestic participation mandatory for all senior players. They must definitively prove their physical fitness to be considered for national selection.
What will happen to players who continue to prioritize personal milestones?
The board boss explicitly warned that established stars who continue to chase personal milestones over collective victories will be ruthlessly dropped from the international matchday setup.