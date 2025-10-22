Mohsin Naqvi Invites BCCI To Collect Asia Cup Trophy With An Indian Player: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMohsin Naqvi Invites BCCI To Collect Asia Cup Trophy With An Indian Player: Report

Pakistani minister and ACC president has reportedly invited a BCCI representative to collect the Asia Cup trophy, along with any participating Indian player.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India, despite winning the Asia Cup nearly a month ago, has remained without the trophy after refusing to accept it from Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has repeatedly demanded the handover, and recently, were looking to seek International Cricket Council (ICC) intervention after failing to get a response from the ACC chief on the matter.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Naqvi has finally responded, inviting a BCCI representative to collect the trophy in person from him in Dubai, along with any participating player from the winning Indian team.

Asia Cup Trophy Row: Mohsin Naqvi's Reported Reply To BCCI

Here's what Mohsin Naqvi reportedly said in his response to the BCCI regarding the Asia Cup trophy handover:

"The ACC trophy rightly belongs to the Indian cricket team and is being held in trust till such time that a BCCI office holder along with any available participating player can collect the same from the ACC President,"

"Such collection would of course be accompanied with much fanfare and coverage as there should be no deviation from established practices and no precedent should be set which undermines the spirit of the game we all love." Naqvi reportedly added.

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terrorist attack, Indian players chose not to exchange pleasantries with their Pakistani counterparts during the Asia Cup. 

India and Pakistan met three times in the tournament, including the final, maintaining the same stance throughout.

Before the final, Mohsin Naqvi posted a video on X that propagated Pakistan's unverified claim of shooting downe six Indian military jets. After India secured the title, the team refused to accept the trophy from him.

Check Out: Ex-BCCI Secretary Urges Kohli, Rohit To Play Domestic Cricket To Maintain Fitness

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI PCB India Asia Cup Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy India Asia Cup Trophy Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup Trophy Asia Cup Trophy Controversy Mohsin Naqvi Bcci Reply
