Mohsin Naqvi’s ACC Presidency At Risk? Asia Cup Trophy Row Could Cost Him Extension

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian women's team declined trophy from ACC President Naqvi.

This repeats last year's men's Asia Cup trophy dispute.

Naqvi's ACC future faces scrutiny amidst ongoing political tensions.

Mohsin Naqvi ACC Future: Mohsin Naqvi’s position as Asian Cricket Council president could come under further scrutiny following the latest controversy surrounding the Women’s Asia Cup trophy presentation in Dubai. Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board and serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, was at the Dubai International Stadium for the final between India and Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team won the tournament, but the Indian players did not collect the trophy from Naqvi during the presentation ceremony.

The episode has once again placed the relationship between the BCCI and ACC under the spotlight.

Naqvi’s ACC Tenure Approaching Key Decision

According to PTI, Naqvi’s current stint as ACC chief is due to conclude in 2027, with the possibility of another term dependent on the support of the organisation’s members.

The latest controversy has renewed speculation over whether he could secure an extension. Reports have suggested that the worsening India-Pakistan relationship and repeated trophy-presentation disputes could make the process more complicated.

Read More: Ajit Agarkar’s BCCI Future Hangs In Balance! Chief Selector Faces Crucial Talks Over Extension

Naqvi’s position is particularly unusual because his ACC responsibilities overlap with his role as PCB chairman and his position within the Pakistani government.

That combination has frequently put him at the centre of political and cricketing disputes involving India and Pakistan.

The ACC’s own official board listing currently identifies Naqvi as its president, while BCCI and PCB representatives remain among the council’s board members.

India-Naqvi Trophy Row Returns For Second Year

The Women’s Asia Cup episode follows an almost identical controversy involving India’s men last year.

During the 2025 Asia Cup, India declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi after winning the tournament, bringing cricketing and political tensions into sharp focus.

The latest incident has now created another awkward trophy-presentation scenario in Dubai.

This year’s controversy was not entirely unexpected. India won the title by defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs, extending their record in the competition to eight championships.

The team’s decision not to participate in the formal trophy presentation has nevertheless ensured that the post-match developments have attracted almost as much attention as the result.